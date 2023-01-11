Best Machinist Builds in Lost Ark

Image Source: Smile Gate

If you’re a fan of Iron Man and a player of Lost Ark, then the high-tech weapon user Machinist is perfect for you. But just like any marksman-type character in any MMORPG, the Machinist is, while strong, also squishy. It may sound very daunting to use a Machinist if you’re a beginner in Lost Ark, but you don’t need to worry. The right Machinist build can help resolve that.

What’s the Best Machinist Build in Lost Ark?

There are two Machinist builds in Lost Ark: the Evolutionary Legacy build and the Arthetinean Skill build. It mainly depends on what class engraving you want to focus on. The Evolutionary Legacy build focuses on using your Air Strike more constantly to fill your Identity Gauge quickly for Hypersync.

In contrast, the Arthetinean Skill focuses on boosting your Drone and Joint Skills damage. You don’t rely much on the Hypersync transformation for the latter and do most of the damage through your weapons and skills.

Here’s our recommended build based on what Class Engraving you prefer:

Best Evolutionary Legacy build in Lost Ark

Class Engraving Builds Gears and Stats Shrieking Hallucination Set

Your main priority is to boost your Specialization. You’d only want your necklace to have Crit Engravings If you don’t have the Hallucination set:

1. Evolutionary Legacy – 1Adrenaline – 2Raid Captain – 3Barricade – 3Cursed Doll – 3Grudge – 3

(If you have a 9/7 stone, you can go 5×3+1)

2. Evolutionary Legacy – 1Adrenaline – 3Raid Captain – 3Barricade – 3Keen Blunt Weapon – 3Grudge – 3

Best Arthetinean Skill build in Lost Ark

Class Engraving Builds Gears and Stats Poem of Salvation

Your main stat should be Critical with only about a maximum of 700 points in your Swiftness.

*You can also go for the Shrieking Hallucination Set, but you have to adjust your Crit stat and if you’re on a budget build, just use the Dominion Fang set. Engravings 1. Grudge – 3Keen Blunt Weapon – 3Raid Captain – 3Arthetinean Skill – 3Mass Increase – 3

(If you have a 9/7 stone, you can go 5×3+1)

2. Grudge – 3Keen Blunt Weapon – 3Raid Captain – 3Arthetinean Skill – 3Cursed Doll – 3Mass Increase – 1

That’s everything you need to know regarding the best Lost Ark Machinist builds. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

