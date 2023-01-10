Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (January 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

On the lookout for the latest Anime Dimensions Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Anime Dimensions codes that players can use to claim free goodies in the game. Anime Dimensions is one of the many Roblox experiences developed by Albatross Games.

Anime Dimensions codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff and other resources in the game without spending a dime. So, without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Roblox Anime Dimensions codes for free rewards.

All Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes

Working Codes

Here’s a look at all the active Anime Dimensions codes as of 1/10/2023:

1AL4TE9R —Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts (New)

—Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1PRIES4TESS8 — Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts K14IN7G — Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts GIFT — Unlocks: 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 200 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts CONTR14OL6 — Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes of All Boosts 1FIE45ND — Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts ULTRA — Unlocks: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 1J4I4N — Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts (New)

— Unlocks: 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts 1CHA4INS3AW —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes for All Boosts PO1CHIT42 —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts 1N40OMI —Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

—Redeem for 200 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts RED139 —Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts CHAINSAW —Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens and 20 minutes of All Boosts CHAINSAW2 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts 700M—Redeem for 700 Gems and All Boosts

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. Therefore, make sure to use them as soon as possible.

How Do You Redeem Anime Dimensions codes?

Here is the complete set of instructions to redeem Roblox Anime Dimensions codes:

Launch the game on Roblox. Click on the small Twitter icon on the left side. A pop-up to enter the codes will appear on the screen. Type any working code in the box, and redeem it to get the rewards.

After that, the reward will automatically be credited to your Roblox account. However, it’s worth noting that the promo codes are valid for a short period of time. Hence, make sure to use them right away.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about Roblox Anime Dimensions codes.

