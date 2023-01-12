All Zombie Army Simulator Codes in Roblox (January 2023)

Some of the best Roblox games are a mashup of different genres and Zombie Army Simulator is a great example of this. Blending resource management, real-time action, and a metric ton of zombies, the game tasks you with building up your very own army of undead, brain-munching ghouls. If you’ve arrived here, you’re likely pondering the question: What are all the Zombie Army Simulator codes in Roblox at the moment? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it, folks!

All Working Zombie Army Simulator Codes

The following list is comprised of all the active codes you can redeem in Zombie Army Simulator to net you some freebies:

2mvis – 2x Skulls Potion

– 2x Skulls Potion JEFF – JeffBlox Zombie

– JeffBlox Zombie 1kfavs – Free rewards

– Free rewards 500likes – Skull Potions

– Skull Potions RELEASE – Free rewards

– Free rewards 1M – Luck Potion

– Luck Potion Creptiez – Creptiez

– Creptiez Gravy – Gravycatman

– Gravycatman 500kvis – 2 Brain Potions

– 2 Brain Potions 6kfavs – 2 Brain Potions

– 2 Brain Potions 2000likes – Luck Potion

All Expired Zombie Army Simulator Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no inactive codes in Zombie Army Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Army Simulator

Thankfully, redeeming codes in Zombie Army Simulator is a cinch. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Launch Zombie Army Simulator on Roblox.

Tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list up above.

Hit ‘Use’ and enjoy your new free items. You’re welcome!

So, there you go, folks. We hope this helped to clue you in on what are all the Zombie Army Simulator codes in Roblox.