All Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season brings a new map, weapons, and now it has a perk system. Yes, you can now equip perks, known as Reality Augments, during the match though there are some restrictions to them. Here are all the Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

For those who aren’t in the know, let us explain. Reality Augments appear to be new ‘perks’ which players can have equipped in a match in order to grant them a gameplay benefit. For example, one may allow you to drive vehicles without consuming fuel and with increased health, while another makes weapons using a specific ammo type reload faster.

How to Get Reality Augments in Fortnite

According to Epic Games, Reality Augments will be given at certain intervals within a game and the player will receive two randomized Augments. Players will be able to receive more Reality Augments the longer they are in the match, can be rerolled, and will keep them until the end of the game.

Every Reality Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

There are 27 Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 1, which may indicate that more will be added during the season. We updated the list below on Jan. 18, 2023 following the addition of five new Reality Augments, or ‘Perks’ as they’re known within the community. The full list of these perks is below:

Aerialist – Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

– Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Bloodhound – Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

– Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Bow Specialist – Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time.

– Bows draw and reload faster, and you regenerate arrows over time. Bush Warrior – Regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

– Regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage. Chug Gunner – Receive a Chug Cannon.

– Receive a Chug Cannon. Danger Hero – You briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks.

– You briefly regenerate health and gain movement speed when your shield breaks. Demolitions Munitions – Objects destroyed have a chance to drop explosives, but excludes player-built structures.

– Objects destroyed have a chance to drop explosives, but excludes player-built structures. First Assault – First bullet in the assault rifle’s magazine deals bonus damage.

– First bullet in the assault rifle’s magazine deals bonus damage. Forecast – You can always see the next storm circle.

– You can always see the next storm circle. Jelly Angler – Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish.

– Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish. Light Fingers – Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster.

– Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer – Gives a Mechanical Explosive Blow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

– Gives a Mechanical Explosive Blow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. More Parkour – Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling.

– Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling. Party Time – Gain Balloons over time.

– Gain Balloons over time. Peely’s Plunder – Receive a Treasure Map that will lead you to buried treasure.

– Receive a Treasure Map that will lead you to buried treasure. Pistol Amp – Pistols have greatly increased magazine size.

– Pistols have greatly increased magazine size. Rarity Check – You gain siphon on eliminations with common or uncommon weapons.

– You gain siphon on eliminations with common or uncommon weapons. Rifle Recycle – Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload – Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

– Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun. Shotgun Striker – Shotguns give siphon on hits against players.

– Shotguns give siphon on hits against players. Soaring Sprints – Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting.

– Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting. Splash Medic – Have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

– Have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Storm Mark – When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.

– When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration. Supercharged – Vehicles won’t consume fuel and have increased health.

– Vehicles won’t consume fuel and have increased health. Tactical Armory – Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

– Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun. Tricked Out – Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

– Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it. Zero Chance – Gain Zero Point Dash when you break an enemy’s shield.

That are all the Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to check out our other Fortnite guides including the Chapter 4 Season 1 update size, what the new map looks like, and all vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons within Chapter 4 Season 1 alongside any links down below.

Related Posts