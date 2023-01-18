All Oathbound Part 2 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

The first part of the Fortnite Oathbound questline has departed from the game after a six-week run. As a result, the second and final part of the Fortnite Oathbound quests has gone live in the game. Similar to the previous week, the narrative quests have been broken into different parts, meaning players can’t complete all the below-listed challenges right away. With that said, here’s the complete list of Oathbound Part 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Oathbound Quests (Part 2)

These are all 13 of the Oathbound Part 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

Install construction materials at the gate (3) Repair malfunctioning electronics by damaging them (3) Calibrate signal tech (1) Make contact with Rift Warden Stellan at a Hologram Brazier (1) Plant start sensors and cosmic monitor (6) Align star sensors by damaging them in the correct order (5) Interact with cosmic monitor (1) Make contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier. (1) Collect three objects to act as AI attest vessels in a single match (3) Make contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier. (1) Send the test vessels through AMIE’s Test Rift (3) Recover AMIE’s test vessels and observe the results (3) Complete Part 2 Quests (4)

It’s worth noting that each challenge reward loopers with 20,000 XP, and completing all of them unlocks a special reward. Part 2 of the Oathbound questline will remain in Fortnite until Chapter 4, Season 1 ends. Therefore, players have plenty of time to complete them and earn a ton of XP.

This is everything you need to know about the Oathbound Part 2 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts