Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has brought a completely revamped island following the chrome goo explosion at the end of the previous season, but the island is still populated with a cast of helpful NPCs that are there to sell items, be a companion, and more. Here are all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 NPC Locations

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are 16 NPCs located on the new map for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. It is important to note that the characters do move of their own volition and are not in the same exact spot each time, but searching in the general area of the location should be enough to find them.

The full list of NPC locations for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

Aura – At a harbor located north of the map and to the east of the lone grassy patch and gas station Evie – Southwestern part of the island and south of Shattered Slabs in a house Frozen Fishstick – In a cabin by the lake west of Brutal Bastion Frozen Red Knight – Brutal Bastion Omega Knight – In a castle west of Slappy Shores Princess Felicity Fish – On top of a castle southwest of The Citadel Raptorian the Brave – East of Shattered Slabs after crossing a bridge Neymar Jr. – The Brazilian soccer player can be found on the dirt soccer field in the northern part of Slappy Shores Scrapknight Jules – Faulty Splits Helsie – Northwest of Faulty Splits in the middle of the woods Joni the Red – Southwest of Frenzy Fields in a house and barn on the coastline or Faulty Splits Snowheart – Inside the snowy mountain to the north that has various entrances around it Sunflower – Frenzy Fields Surrr Burger – Anvil Square Wild Card – Breakwater Bay or Shattered Slabs Diamond Diva – Inside the large house west of Frenzy Fields Renegade Shadow – Wandering the paths east of Breakwater Bay

That was all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more Fortnite guides, check out all of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass rewards, all Week 0 challenges, all Reality Augments, and more links below.

Related Posts