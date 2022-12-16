Who Was The Man In The Coffin In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion? Answered

Featured Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite Screengrab

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion features a fun easter egg that sets up the appearance of a fan-favorite party member that could very well be set to join AVALANCHE in next year’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. During the game’s closing chapters in Nibelheim, Zack can explore the dilapidated Shinra Manor which houses many secrets which are tied into the overarching lore of Final Fantasy VII. When Zack defeats enemies he obtains keys to open coffins in the Shinra Manor basement, one of which contains a man, who is very much alive, but in a deep sleep. So, who was the man in the coffin in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

Who Was The Man In Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion?

The man in the coffin is none other than our favorite gothic gunslinger, Vincent Valentine. A dark and mysterious figure, Vincent is a former Turk and another victim of Professor Hojo’s heinous experiments as seen in Crisis Core.

Zack’s discovery is a nod to the gunslinger’s first encounter with the party in the original Final Fantasy VII. When Cloud and AVALANCHE return to Nibelheim seven years after the events of Crisis Core they find Vincent still laying dormant in his coffin in Shinra Manor having locked himself away from the world to atone for his “sins,” even believing himself to be indirectly responsible for the creation of Sephiroth. The party is only able to recruit him with the promise of revenge against Hojo in their journey.

Vincent has an integral role to play in the overarching compilation of Final Fantasy VII due to his links to Professor Hojo and Sephiroth’s origins. The character is regularly regarded as one of the best party members in a Final Fantasy game and would even star in his own spin-off title Dirge of Cerberus in 2006. He’s commonly seen with his three-barreled pistol Cerberus and also has the ability to transform into a monstrous beast due to Hojo’s experiments. Vincent was only an optional party member in the original Final Fantasy VII but fans should expect him to have a much more significant role in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth next year.

That’s all we know about who the man in the coffin was in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. Be sure to check out our review of Crisis Core and our guides below.

