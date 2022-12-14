When Does the 6th Scream Movie Come Out?

Wes Craven’s Scream franchise is one of the most iconic horror movie series even to this day, as it subverted fans’ expectations of horror movie tropes back in the 90s and was great at playing up the schlocky meta aspects of the series. We just got a new fifth installment in the series last year, but if you’re wondering when the sixth Scream movie is due to come out, here’s what we know so far.

When Does Scream 6 Release? Answered

To cut right to the chase, Scream 6 is set to be released on March 10, 2023. According to a new report by Deadline, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be returning to direct the movie, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick as screenplay writers.

Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers, revealed that she has also received the script for the movie, and that filming is to start in Canada this June.

With the way the fifth movie ended, we’ll likely see the return of some of the new faces that got introduced then in Scream 6, with more shenanigans around Ghostface to come.

For now, that’s all we know about when the sixth Scream movie is set to release, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the series.

