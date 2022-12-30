What Are Party Points for in Mario Party Switch? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

The Mario Party series features a variety of fun minigames, challenging modes, and various areas to explore in the universe. But, as you play this game, you may have earned a currency known as “Party Points,” a mechanic that isn’t fully explained. In this guide, we’ll help you understand what Party Points are in Mario Party and what you can use them for.

What Are Party Points for in Mario Party Switch?

Party Points are a type of currency in Mario Party that can be used to purchase cosmetics for the game. You can gradually earn these points by playing minigames, completing boards, and participating in other modes. Each installment in the series uses this currency differently, but the most recent game, Super Mario Party, uses the Party Pad system. Keep in mind that Mario Party Superstars utilizes coins instead of Party Points.

Once players accumulate enough points, they can open their Party Pad via the ‘up’ button to buy cosmetics, such as stickers, music, and tips:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Unlock All Party Points Categories in Super Mario Party

To unlock more Party Points categories in Super Mario Party, you must interact with Toad, who will be at the center of the main location. He will provide you with hints on how to obtain additional cosmetics. For example, the character will tell players to go to the red pipe at the top-left corner to unlock the sticker category. However, other sections are much more tricky since the game only gives you vague tips.

One of the first methods players can do is purchase all the cosmetics in the Party Points category and talk to Toad once again to update their Party Pad. Another way to unlock the rest of the selections is by registering a favorite song in the ‘Music’ tab.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As a result, players will unlock all of the following categories in Super Mario Party:

Advice

Stickers

Playlist

Sticker Board

Stickers 2

Stickers 3

Shiny Stickers

That does it for our explanation of what Party Points are in Mario Party.

