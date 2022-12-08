Image Source: Studio Wildcard via ARK Wiki

Raptor-like, large, and nightmarishly long claws—these are the distinct characteristics of the Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Evolved, and despite being an herbivore, its aggression easily matches a T-Rex. Don’t underestimate this big chicken, though; that’s asking for a one-way ticket to the morgue. However, it is possible to befriend one if you stick around and learn how to tame Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Evolved.

How to Tame Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Evolved

To successfully tame a Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Evolved, it all comes down to preparation. Charging in with a club, caveman style might be fun, but it’s not very efficient.

Prepare for the journey. Here’s what you’ll need: Narcotics (and a lot of it), Exceptional Kibble, Tranq Arrows/Darts/Bolts, and four Metal Billboards. If you don’t have access to Exceptional Kibble, you can fall back on vegetables and berries, such as Soybean and Mejoberries or you can read our handy guide on how to make kibble. Find a Therizinosaurus. They can be found just about anywhere on the island, even around the sandy beaches that new players tend to find most comforting. Create a trap using the Metal Billboards. With a Therizinosaurus in sight, place three Metal Billboards in the shape of a “C”, leaving just enough space between the billboards for you to walk through. Aggro the Therizinosaurus, run straight into the trap and between the billboards. When the Therizinosaurus is right against the billboards, place the final billboard behind it.

With this setup, the Metal Billboards act as a strong barrier against Therizinosaurus’ attacks. More importantly, the gaps allow you to safely tranq the dinosaur from a distance. When it goes down, feed it food and Narcotics and the Therizinosaurus will be yours in no time!

And with that, you have everything you need to know on how to tame Therizinosaurus in Ark Survival Evolved. Any way you slice it, taming one is going to be a tedious affair, but well worth the effort given its innate speed, damage, and usefulness is gathering materials like Fiber.

