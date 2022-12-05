How to Recharge GRP Battery in The Callisto Protocol

The Gravity Restraint Projector, or the GRP for short, is a very handy tool that you’ll get pretty early on in The Callisto Protocol. It’s useful for force grabbing enemies and throwing them around, but it does run out of juice fairly quickly too. Here’s how to recharge the GRP battery in The Callisto Protocol.

Recharging the GRP in The Callisto Protocol

There are two main ways to recharge your GRP battery in The Callisto Protocol:

By letting it naturally recharge over time

By using a GRP battery pack

The first method is slower, of course. Once the battery is depleted, it’ll naturally recharge over time as you continue playing the game. If you don’t have any spare batteries on hand, you might want to use the GRP a bit more sparingly, as the recharge rate can be pretty slow when you’re just starting out.

Image Source: Striking Distance Studios via Twinfinite

If you have a GRP battery, it’ll get used up automatically once your GRP is depleted. You can also charge it manually by bringing up your inventory menu, selecting the battery, and holding the triangle button to use it.

GRP batteries can be found as item pickups in the Prison, though we haven’t seen it drop from enemy corpses yet.

Upgrading the GRP

The good news is that you can also upgrade your GRP in The Callisto Protocol to make the battery last longer. While you’re at a Reforge station, consider the following upgrades to help make it more useful:

Recharge Speed Upgrade – Small: 300 Credits

Recharge Speed Upgrade – Medium: 900 Credits

Recharge Speed Upgrade – Max: 2,700 Credits

Energy Upgrade – Small: 300 Credits

Energy Upgrade – Medium: 900 Credits

Energy Upgrade – Max: 2,700 Credits

That’s all you need to know about how to recharge the GRP battery in The Callisto Protocol. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to fix the stuttering issues, what to do with Energy Converters, and how to dodge attacks.

