How to Get All New Armor Sets in The Witcher 3 Complete Edition

The long-awaited next-generation update for CD Projekt Red brings a new sheen to an already superb game, but there’s more than just better graphics to look forward to. If you’re wondering how to get all the new armor sets in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, then here’s what you need to know.

There are three new armor sets added to the game: The Thousand Flower Set, White Tiger Set, and Forgotten Wolven Set.

Two of these sets are very easy to find, and you can more or less bag them from the game’s earliest moments. The Forgotten Wolfen armor, however, takes a little longer, and you won’t be able to find the diagrams or craft/wear them until a bit later. Let’s break down how to get each one.

How to Get the Thousand Flower & White Tiger of the West Armor

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

These two armor sets are found at the Royal Palace of Vizima, specifically, inside a chest located within the chambers where you meet with Yennifer. After speaking with her, you can open these chests (pictured above), read her letter, and then loot the various gear pieces and diagrams she’s included for you.

Note that if you’re already past this point in the game, then don’t worry, as you can just fast-travel there and open the chests whenever you like. The Thousand Flower set is equipable at level 7, while the White Tiger of the West is equipable at level 11.

How to Get Forgotten Wolven Set (Netflix Witcher Armor)

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

Getting the new Witcher armor, which is themed on the armor Geralt wears in the first season of Netflix’s adaptation, requires you to beat the only new quest added to the game in the next generation update. It’s called In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow, and it can be undertaken as soon as you get to Velen in the opening hours of the game — though you should really be around Level 20 before attempting it.

The quest takes place at the Devil’s Pitt, which is a short ride from Hanged Man’s Tree (pictured above).

The quest giver is a priest who can be found just outside its entrance. He’ll tell you of a cave in the mine below that needs to be cleansed of an evil spirit.

Guess who’s going down there? Off you go, then! Before you can enter the case, you’ll need to clear the area of bandits. You can then open the cave door and make your way along the path.

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

You’ll uncover a letter or two on your way toward a mysterious voice beckoning you. That turns out to be Reinald, who you discover was a Witcher. We say was because it’s clear something is possessing him, and indeed, after you free him using your Aard ability, a battle ensues.

There are two phases to beat: Reinald and then the Red Miasmal, who is possessing him. If you’re level 20 or over, this fight isn’t too hard; the game will hunt at the combo that is most effective in beating it: Yrden traps and then Aard once Reinald/Red Miasmal is inside your magical trap.

Image source: CDPR via Twinfinite

After beating the Red Miasmal and watching the cutscenes, you’ll be able to loot Reinald for his armor diagrams. This triggers a Scavenger Hunt to track down Reinald’s notes at Kaer Morhen. They’re found nearby the automatic quest marker, which leads you to the library within the castle. Simply climb up the wooden library, and you’ll see the notes you need to interact with.

Once this is done, you’ll be able to craft the new armor set at any armorer, though you will, of course, need to correct ingredients and materials to do so.

That should give you everything you need to know about how to get all the new armor sets in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition. For more on the game, search Twinfinite or check out the related content below. If you haven’t already, read our impressions of the next-generation update.

