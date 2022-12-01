How To Catch Noibat & Evolve Into Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Noibat is a Flying/Dragon Dual-Type Pokemon that has been a favorite creature to many ever since its debut back in Generation 6. Luckily, fans of the little guy have another chance to add one to their team and even evolve it into the more powerful Noivern, as Noibat was among the previous Gen ‘Mons selected to return in the Paldea Region of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. If you’re looking to add one of these adorable little bats to your team, or perhaps fill out your Pokedex, we’ve got you covered with all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch Noibat and evolve it into Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Noibat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Noibat is available in multiple parts of the Paldea Region, with its habitats indicated on the map below in yellow. Noibat’s Pokedex entry also states it likes to live in caves, so if you can locate any within these habitats, that’s your best bet at tracking one down. For the convenience of narrowing down your search to a specific area, these are the precise locations in which Noibat can be found:

North Province (Area One & Two)

West Province (Area Two)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Noibat’s Pokedex entry also mentions that it appears at night, so you’re most likely to encounter one during the evening or nighttime in Paldea. You may even be able to sneak up on one while it’s sneaking and surprise it by initiating a battle to get the upper hand. Once you locate a Noibat, you can follow your usual capture process, and the little guy should be yours before you know it.

How to Evolve Noibat into Noivern Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily, evolving Noibat into Noivern is a straightforward process in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All you’ll need to do is raise your Noibat until it reaches level 48. It will then automatically trigger the evolution process and evolve into Noivern. If you’re looking to level up Noibat quickly, farming M, L, or XL EXP Candy from Terra Raids is recommended, as this is one of the easiest methods to provide significant EXP boosts to your Pokemon.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to find Noibat and evolve it into Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information to help you during your journey in the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet topics. We have a wide range of content that can provide assistance, such as 10 best Water Pokemon, where to get Ice Punch, and where to get Ether.

