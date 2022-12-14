Gran Turismo 7 December 2022 Update Adds 5 Cars Including Ferrari Vision GT

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Ferrary Vision Gran Turismo is coming tomorrow to GT7, but some will have to wait longer.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital detailed the upcoming update for their popular racing game Gran Turismo 7.

The update, which was teased by producer Kazunori Yamauchi himself a few days ago, has been officially announced via the official site and comes tomorrow, Dec. 15. It’s numbered 1.27.

It’ll include five new cars, the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20, the Bugatti Chiron ’16, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20, the Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95, and the previously-revealed Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo.

Interestingly, if you have correctly answered the Day 4 question of the World Finals “Viewers Gift” campaign, you’re getting the Ferrari Vision GT from the get-go without having to purchase it in-game. Everyone else will have to wait until Dec. 23 to purchase it from Brand Central.

As usual, we’re also getting a new curation in Scapes, and this time around, it’s Norway.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.

The game has been receiving monthly updates since launch and the latest patch was rather significant. It celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise with the addition of the BMW M2 Competition ’18, the Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ’87, the Nissan Silvia K’s Aero (S14) ’96, the Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary Special Edition race car, and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Incidentally, Gran Turismo 7 just won “Best Sports/Racing Game” at the Game Awards 2022 earlier this week, and today we announced that it won the same category here on Twinfinite.