How to Get Glacioclasm During Destiny 2’s Dawning Event

Destiny 2’s yearly winter event, The Dawning, has arrived and players doing their usual rounds of touring the galaxy for dismembered pieces of their enemies to turn into baked holiday treats for their friends and loved ones. You know, the usual. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering how to get the new weapon, Glacioclasm fusion rifle & farm it too. Here’s what you need to know.

Glacioclasm is a fusion rifle that was introduced last year that is only available during The Dawning. It is a high-impact fusion rifle, which means it is slow-firing but packs a massive punch with better accuracy while aiming down sights than most other fusions.

While high impacts aren’t my personal favorite in PvE, in PvP, it’s a different story. Erentil FR-4 has been sunset, so if you’re itching to add a new, non-sunset high-impact fusion to your collection, Glacioclasm is definitely worth getting as it’s one of the better fusion rifles for PvP alongside Main Ingredient.

Destiny 2 Dawning Glacioclasm Guide

Glacioclasm has excellent perks, rolls, and stats, and with a god roll, it should be able to match or even exceed the performance of Erentil and become one of the best fusion rifles to own. To get this gun in Destiny 2’s 2022 Dawning event, you’ll need to receive a “Gift in Return.” These are gifts that you get from giving other people gifts that you bake in your holiday oven.

Each time you open one of these gifts from your inventory, there’s a chance it will contain a Dawning weapon, and one of those weapons could be Glacioclasm.

How to Farm

Unfortunately, this puts us at the mercy of RNG when it comes to farming Glacioclasm. As far as we’re aware at the time of this writing, opening gifts in return is the only way to get it.

So basically, the way to farm Glacioclasm is to essentially farm all the holiday ingredients you need to keep baking cookies and turn them in for gifts in return. Farming Legendary Lost Sectors, if you can do it quickly, is a decent way to farm ingredients and Essence of Dawning.

If that’s not an option, Essence of Dawning can be quickly farmed by completing Crucible matches (or Strikes if you can speed run), and the other ingredients can be farmed in your PvE activity of choice. Just pick out a recipe and grind out the ingredients you need for it and keep baking cookies!

That’s all you need to know about how to get and how to farm Glacioclasm in Destiny 2 while the 2022 Dawning event is live. If you’re still on the lookout for more help with this event, then we’ve got just what you need in the related articles section below.

Related Posts