Stardew Valley Cranberry: Where to Get & How to Use

When the holidays come around in Stardew Valley, you’ve got to be sure that you’re ready to cater to all tastes around the dinner table. Cranberries might be tart, but when made just right they make for one very sweet treat.

Here’s where to get Cranberries in Stardew and how to use them.

How to Grow Cranberries in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

If you’re trying to grow cranberries of your own, then you’ll have to make sure that you’re doing so in the Fall. They’ll take seven days to grow into maturity the first time, but once they’re fully mature they’ll produce more harvests every five days. They don’t have to grow on a trellis, so you won’t have to worry about placing them in any particular orientation.

If you plant them on the first of the month, you’ll be able to maximize your profits and harvest them five times. That’ll be a minimum of 10 cranberries per plant, so you can have plenty to sell or make into other products for both sale and consumption.

How to Use Cranberries in Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe via Twinfinite

The seeds will cost 240 gold if you’re buying them from Pierre’s General Store, but they’ll actually cost more if you get them from JojaMart, at 300 gold. Each cranberry will earn you anywhere from 75-150 gold unless you’ve got the Tiller skill chosen, and each harvest will produce at least 2 cranberries.

On top of being able to sell them on their own, because they’re fruits you’ll be able to use them to make either jelly or wine, which will sell for more than just the base fruits will. Cranberries aren’t anyone’s favorite gifts and they’re not used for any bundles on their own, but you can use cranberry jelly for the Artisan Bundle and cranberry wine for the Enchanter’s Bundle in the Community Center.

There are also four recipes that all require Cranberries in order to make them, all of which are incredibly tempting. You can use them to make Cranberry Candy, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing and the Super Meal. On top of that, you can use them in the spool of the Sewing Machine to make Farmer Pants, if you’ve got some surplus.

That’s really all there is to say about where to find cranberries in Stardew Valley and how to use them. They’re sure to give you some great return on your initial investment, but they’ll also look delightful growing on your farm. If you’re looking for more Stardew Guides like where to find the treasure chest or how to attach bait, don’t forget to check back here.