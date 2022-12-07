The Best Warzone 2.0 Loadout, Explained In Depth

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are full of great weapon selections. Allowing the player to use a large variety of weapons and still perform well, regardless of whether they use top meta-weapons. However, we believe we have the best Warzone 2.0 loadout nailed down, and we are here to share it so you can dominate your lobbies, too.

Best Loadout to Use in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

When making your loadout, you want to cover every possible situation you can find yourself in. The Raal LMG and Fennec 45 SMG are two weapons that complement each other perfectly. We have nailed down the tuning for them, prioritizing recoil, ADS, damage range, and stopping power. Yes, you can have all of those qualities, not to mention they are fun to use.

The Raal

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The Raal LMG packs a punch, and with the right attachments, it’s borderline unstoppable. Here’s what you need to know:

Muzzle: TA CG76 tuned for Recoil and Gun Kick Control

Barrel: 26.5 Demo Field Pro Barrel tuned for Damage Range and Recoil

Underbarrel: SA Side Grip tuned for Recoil and Aiming Idle Stability

Optic: VLK 4.0 tuned for Far and Flinch Resistance

Ammo: Incendiary tuned for Damage Range and Bullet Velocity

Make sure to max out all the sliders in the directions mentioned. If you don’t like the idea of incendiary rounds, well, number one, you’re not any fun; number two, replace the ammunition with High-Velocity Rounds and the Barrel with the 21 Rhino, maintaining the same tunings for each.

Maybe, however, you prefer the RPK over the Raal, regardless.

Fennec 45

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Truly the best SMG in the game, you can tune the Fennec 45 to be laser accurate and kill unprecedently fast while having great damage range and ADS speed. Plus, you get style points:

Muzzle: AVR T90 Comp tuned for Recoil Control and Gun Kick Control

Barrel: FTAC 8.5 Recon tuned for Damage range and Recoil

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Stock: Fennec Bullfighter tuned for ADS speed and Aiming Idle Stability

Make sure you max out all your sliders in the mentioned direction for this setup. This gun will be a close-range powerhouse and compete with ARs from a medium range, with practically no downside.

Perk Package and Equipment

Almost as important as your weapons, the best equipment to bring is not always obvious. For your tactical, you’re going to want to bring smoke grenades; for your lethal, you’re going to bring proximity mines.

The idea here is being able to adapt to any situation. Need quick concealment when you’re getting shot at from multiple angles? Need to revive your buddy without getting shot? Need to move to another building during the zone, but have no cover? Want to mess with the enemy’s aim-assist in a gunfight? These are all great reasons to bring smoke grenades.

Consider proximity mines for holding down buildings, or maybe a corner while you revive a teammate. This loadout allows you to be very flexible in a more tactical Call of Duty experience. This is the best Warzone 2.0 loadout, use it correctly, and you’ll have a ton of fun. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our official Modern Warfare 2 review.

