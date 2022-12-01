Are the Fox & Ghost Devils Dead in Chainsaw Man? Answered

The mortality of Devils in the Chainsaw Man anime and manga can be a bit nebulous. Though it is explained that they can die and be forced to reincarnate, it’s never explicitly stated what can kill them and how. This is likely why you searched out this guide in the first place, and after reaching a certain point in the series, you’ve been wondering: Are the Fox Devil and Ghost Devil dead in Chainsaw Man, or have they simply been injured or incapacitated until a later point?

We had the same question, and after doing some research, we’ve got an answer for you. Do be warned though: We’ll need to go into *Heavy Spoilers* for the Katana Man arc of the series.

Did the Fox and Ghost Devils Get Killed in Chainsaw Man? Answered

As it turns out, both the Fox Devil and Ghost Devil aren’t dead after their fight with Katana Man and Akane in Chainsaw Man. However, it’s worth noting that each was heavily injured during their fights with Katana Man and Akane, impacting who they are willing to manifest and carry out contracts for. This is seen most readily with the Fox Devil.

No matter how many times Aki tries to summon it following his first fight with Katana Man, it no longer wishes to carry out its contract with him due to the injuries it sustained to its head. As a result, he’s never able to manifest it again.

The Ghost Devil, meanwhile, decides to side with Akane due to the fact that she handily defeated it when it fully manifested for Himeno. As a result, it reappears as Akane’s servant in exchange for her commanding the Snake Devil to spit up the chunk of its body that was eaten. It then fights Aki in order to carry out its contract with Akane, forcing Aki to fight and kill it.

Do the Fox and Ghost Devils Appear Throughout the Rest of the Series?

As for whether or not the Fox and Ghost Devil appear again in later arcs of Chainsaw Man, it depends on which Devil we’re talking about.

The Fox Devil is seen again, though it never manifests its head after the events of the Katana Man arc. Instead, it brings out different parts of its body, like its paws and legs, for Devil Hunters other than Aki. Though not as powerful as its head, these body parts still prove to be powerful manifestations that can defeat weaker Fiends and Devils quickly.

As for the Ghost Devil, the answer is no. When Aki kills it, it seems to have been decisively eliminated and forced to reincarnate. As such, it doesn’t appear in later arcs of the series.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not the Fox and Ghost Devils are dead in Chainsaw Man. For more on the series, we’ve got plenty of other explainer guides on topics like whether or not Pochita is dead, why the Gun Devil is after Denji’s heart, and who Katana Man is. We’ve also got a slew of other articles tied to the series, which you can find down below.

