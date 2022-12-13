All My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox (December 2022)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

There are a wealth of anime-inspired fighting games on Roblox, and My Hero Mania is arguably one of the best. While the game is still in its beta phase, you can still play the game right now on the popular gaming platform. If you’re here, chances are you’re on the lookout for one thing: All My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. Well, you’ve come to the right place as down below, we’ll detail just that. So, without further delay, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox

Here’s a list of all the active codes you can redeem in My Hero Mania right now:

turkey22 – Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin (NEW)

– Redeem for 10 Spins, 1 Rare Spin, and 1 Epic Spin 360kgoal – Redeem for 13 Spins

– Redeem for 13 Spins thank350k – Redeem for 13 free Spins

– Redeem for 13 free Spins season6 – Redeem for 15 free Spins

– Redeem for 15 free Spins 380kCODE! – Redeem for 13 free Spins

– Redeem for 13 free Spins 370klikes – Redeem for 1 Epic Spin

All Expired My Hero Mania Codes in Roblox

Unfortunately, the following My Hero Mania codes have expired, which means you can no longer redeem them:

big130k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins

– Redeem code for 5 free Spins ultra140k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins

– Redeem code for 5 free Spins 230kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Spins thank220k – Redeem for 5 Free Spins

– Redeem for 5 Free Spins 210kCODE! – Redeem for 5 free Spins

– Redeem for 5 free Spins theultra190k – Redeem for free Spins

– Redeem for free Spins likereward1 – Redeem code for 2 Spins

– Redeem code for 2 Spins 110kcodeyay – Redeem code for 5 Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Spins plus120k! – Redeem code for 4 free Spins

– Redeem code for 4 free Spins letsgo150k – Redeem code for 5 free Spins

– Redeem code for 5 free Spins 160ktux – Redeem for 5 free Spins

– Redeem for 5 free Spins zi170k – Redeem for free Spins

– Redeem for free Spins easter340k – Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins

– Redeem for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins spinner180k – Redeem for 5 free Spins

– Redeem for 5 free Spins goal200k – Redeem for 10 Free Spins

– Redeem for 10 Free Spins newupdate! – Redeem for 10 Free Spins

– Redeem for 10 Free Spins its90k! – Redeem code for 6 Spins

– Redeem code for 6 Spins 80kcode! – Redeem code for 5 Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Spins 70kalready – Redeem code for 2 Spins

– Redeem code for 2 Spins the100k – Redeem code for 10 Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Spins 330kLIKES – Redeem for 12 free spins

– Redeem for 12 free spins 320kday – Redeem for 11 free Spins

– Redeem for 11 free Spins 310kLIKES – Redeem for 11 common Spins

– Redeem for 11 common Spins big300k – Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins

– Redeem for 5 common spins and 2 rare Spins thank290k – Redeem for 10 Spins

– Redeem for 10 Spins 280kLIKES – Redeem for 10 Spins

– Redeem for 10 Spins 270kREAL – Redeem for 9 Spins

– Redeem for 9 Spins 260ktime – Redeem for 8 Spins

– Redeem for 8 Spins the250k – Redeem for Spins

– Redeem for Spins 240kCODE – Redeem for 7 Spins

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Mania in Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in My Hero Mania is really straightforward. Just follow these steps:

Boot up My Hero Academia in Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘MENU’ icon on the right side of the screen.

In the ‘Enter Code Here!’ field, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list of active codes above.

Hit Enter and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!

So, there you have it, folks. Hopefully, that’s clued you in on all My Hero Mania codes in Roblox. For more, here’s a detailed list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, as well as guides explaining how to run in the horror game Doors, all Shindo Life codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. As always, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

