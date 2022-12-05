All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Twitch Drop Codes (& How to Redeem Them)

Image source: Epic Games

Epic Games is celebrating the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 launch by rewarding free cosmetic items to the game fans via Twitch Drop. The latest promotional offer requires you to have an Epic Games account linked with Twitch and watch the “drops enabled” streamers for a certain duration. The free rewards are the Zero Fusion Music Pack and Zero Fragment Back Bling, which are available only for a certain period. So if you don’t want to miss them, follow this guide to claim Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Twitch Drop rewards for free.

All Fortnite Twitch Drops for Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite players can claim a Zero Fusion Music Pack and Zero Fragment Back Bling for free as a part of the Twitch Drop promotional offer. All you need to do is watch any Fortnite streamer on Twitch with the tag “Drops Enabled” in the stream.

In order to get Zero Fusion Music Pack, you need to watch the stream for 15 minutes. At the same time, 30 minutes of watch time is required to claim Zero Fragment back bling.

However, it’s worth noting that this offer is active until Wednesday at 7am CT. Earlier, it was speculated that Zero Fragment back bling would be a part of the event reward. Luckily, players can easily claim it without any hustle with this offer.

How To Claim Twitch Drops in Fortnite

To claim Twitch Drops, you need to link your Fortnite Epic Games account with Twitch. Here are the steps for the same:

Visit your connected accounts page while signed in.

Click the Connect button below the Twitch icon.

button below the Twitch icon. Click the Link Account button.

button. Log in using your Twitch account credentials. Skip this step If you have already signed in.

Click Authorize.

Once your account is linked, all you need to do is watch the streams for the above-mentioned duration and the rewards will automatically be credited to your Fortnite account.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Twitch Drops for Chapter 4 Season 1. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

