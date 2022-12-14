All Addams Family Members Supernatural Powers, Explained

Charles Addams, the creator of the Addams Family, took regular family quirks and magnified them into the supernatural, and treated them as if they were everyday mundane traits. While the Addams Family is widely known for being peculiar and not normal, their powers are never fully explained but are taken more as a given. In the midst of many adaptations revolving around this family, let us attempt to explain all Addams family members’ supernatural powers.

What Powers Does the Addams Family Have? Answered

Although the members of the Addams family share immunity to dangerous settings, including electricity, fire, and poisoning, each of them has their own nonhuman trait.

Morticia – Morticia loves smoking and can emanate smoke directly from her body. Also related to this power, she can light candles with her fingertips. On top of that, just like her daughter Wednesday, she has psychic visions which are genetic, and as they are usually positive and happy, she is considered a dove.

Gomez – Depending on the version we are talking about, Gomez can do complex calculations in his head, light a cigar as soon as he pulls it from his pocket, extinguish it when replacing it and walk up and down walls. However, in the Netflix show Wednesday, Gomez's powers are unknown.

Wednesday – It's during Tim Burton's show that Wednesday reveals her full potential, as until then she had been portrayed as an intelligent but regular child. In the 2022 show, she inherits her mother's power and also experiences psychic visions from the past and the future as certain objects or people she touches trigger the visions. Since Wednesday sees the world through a dark lens, her visions are affected by this, making her a raven, instead of a dove.

Pugsley – We're not sure if this is an actual power but Pugsley is able to hang from tree branches with his teeth. During Wednesday season 1, he attends school for normal people and does not display any powers. Yet, Wednesday only started experiencing hers at 15, so he has time to join the supernatural.

Fester – Uncle Fester mastered electrokinesis; hence he can generate electricity and magnetism depending on conductivity and contact with bare skin. In Netflix's version, he can shoot bolts of lightning out of his fingertips. On top of that, it's so much a power but rather an ability; he can slip in and out of places without being detected.

Lurch – While Lurch is the housekeeper and, technically, not part of the family, it's still worth mentioning that he possesses superhuman strength.

Grandma – Grandma Addams is basically your traditional witch: she makes potions and spells, can read your fortune and even flies on a broom.

That’s a wrap on all Addams family members’ supernatural powers. Make sure to check out our other content related to the Addams family and the newest show, Wednesday.

