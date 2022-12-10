Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 has become a massive franchise with an even bigger universe to explore over the years. From exploring moons or boarding warships, even the people we meet along the way have plenty of stories for Guardians to hear. However, some of these characters have been in the franchise for quite a while now, yet we still know hardly anything about them. So today, let’s discuss 10 Destiny 2 characters we are dying to get more backstory for.

Drifter

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Drifter has always been an oddball character to learn about since his introduction in the Forsaken DLC. Over the few years since we’ve met him, we learn small bits and pieces of who he is and how he’s survived for so long — eating Hive and Fallen? Drinking Vex milk?

He has also been associated with other shady characters like the Spider for a long time, so it’s reasonable to assume there have been weird deals with them. Needless to say, the Drifter is easily one of the most unique characters the franchise has ever seen, and learning more about his mysterious past would be quite the thrill.

Lord Shaxx

Image Source: Bungie.net

The overseer of all things crucible, Lord Shaxx has unfortunately been a character who’s never gotten a proper time to shine. Throughout the years in both Destiny 1 and 2, we learn small bits of information regarding Lord Shaxx, specifically his heroic deeds during the collapse.

However, that’s all we really get to know about him, as he’s never had a season or DLC where he was the main focus, unlike other characters. It’s safe to say he’s one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, and it’s about time he had more time to shine so that we can learn about this great Titan.

The Stranger

Image Source: Bungie.net

The Stranger, otherwise known as Elizabeth Bray, has always been a stranger to the Guardians for the most part (no pun intended). Although the Beyond Light DLC saw her return to the franchise for the first time since the base game of Destiny 1, she wasn’t the main focus of the DLC, as Variks and Eramis took that role for the most part.

That said, we know she can travel back and forth between individual timelines and has seen an abundance of horrors from the past. It would be exciting to know more about these dark pasts or futures to help potentially prevent a new one from forming.

Xivu Arath

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

We never said this list had to be just heroes, as it’s always interesting to learn about your enemies, and the Hive god of war, Xivu Arath, is full of mysteries. For multiple seasons now, Xivu Arath has tried time and time again to take control of the Dreaming City from Mara Sov and failed. Now, he wishes to take control of Rasputin’s network in Season of the Seraph.

However, aside from being the Hive god of war, that’s really all we know about Xivu Arath. Of course, we’ve been aware for a long time that she’s one of the three siblings the Witness had manipulated, Savathun and Oryx being the other two whom we’ve already defeated. With that in mind, a proper confrontation and backstory is overdue with the Hive god of war, and hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for it to come to fruition.

Mara Sov

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Speaking of the queen, Mara Sov has been coy with us, even when she was introduced to the House of Wolves DLC back in Destiny 1. While we know who she is now and what she’s done for us, she keeps her past very much hidden, only giving hints from time to time. She mostly reminisces about her childhood with her brother, Uldren, who is now known as Crow and works for the Vanguard.

That said, it would be interesting to learn more about her past, like how she came into power and how she is associated with other mysterious characters. For example, in the current season of Destiny 2, Season of the Seraph, we learn that Mara and the Stranger have known one another for a long time, and they usually come to vent with one another. More mysteries for us to explore in the future.

The Stranger’s Ghost/Fish “Thing”

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

While not a “proper” character, ever since the Beyond Light DLC launched, Guardians have been desperately trying to figure out what this little creature is beside the Stranger. In a brief cutscene with the Stranger, Eris Morn, and the Drifter, we see this little fish “thing” appear next to the Stranger, and players assumed it might be her ghost, even though it looks nothing like a normal one.

Of course, no information about the fish has been released thus far, but it might have something to do with the upcoming Lightfall DLC, as it greatly resembles some of the technology shown on Neomuna. Either way, an explanation for what this thing is, is long overdue.

The Cloud Striders

Image Source: Bungie.net

A new race of characters is being introduced in the upcoming Lightfall DLC known as the Cloud Striders. They will be the main allies in our fight against Calus and the Witness throughout the DLC. We only see a couple of glimpses of them during the two trailers we’ve gotten so far, and they’re easily the most unique characters the franchise has seen in years.

Not just from pure aesthetics, but we also see them gliding around on what appears to be a surfboard, almost like the Marvel’s Silver Surfer in a way. Either way, we’re really excited to learn more about these unique characters when the Lightfall DLC releases on Feb. 23, 2023.

Master Rahool

Image Source: Bungie.net

Poor Master Rahool has been at the mercy of countless Guardians decrypting Engrams with him ever since Destiny 1 was released back in 2014. In Destiny 2, his role hasn’t changed, but he now offers some materials like Glimmer or Legendary Shards for Guardians to purchase as well.

Aside from that, no one really knows anything about Master Rahool, as he’s never been given time to tell us about his past, like how he became a Cryptarch, for example. While an entire season around him shouldn’t be necessary, it’d be nice to have some actual dialogue from him other than “What can I do for you, Titan?”.

Ikora Rey

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Ikora recently got some time to shine in the Witch Queen DLC as she helped expose the truth of the Witness corrupting the Hive. However, not much is really known about her backstory. We know she was a rising star amongst the Vanguard, and she quickly rose the ranks to become one of the leaders along with Zavala.

Otherwise, she has a long history with Osiris as her teacher, and that’s it. Hopefully we get to learn more about her with Osiris in the upcoming Lightfall DLC.

The Witness

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Yup, you knew this was coming. In terms of mystery, there is no other character in Destiny 2 — and the franchise in general — that we want to know more about than the Witness. The long-awaited “big bad” of the franchise is making his move in the upcoming Lightfall DLC, and we have a million questions.

What is the Witness exactly? What is its goal? What does it want with the Traveler? There’s plenty more to ask and all going well, we’ll have some of these questions answered when Lightfall releases on Feb. 23, 2023. Knowing Bungie though, we’ll probably have to wait until the Final Shape DLC in 2024 to finally square off against the Witness. Hopefully Lightfall will prove us wrong.

There you have it. These are 10 characters that we are dying to see get more backstory in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out some of our other Destiny 2 features, like 10 gifts for that special Guardian in your life or how to fix Strikes.

