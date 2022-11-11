Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, New Characters, Air Time, & More
Here are the Yellowstone Season 5 release date, new characters, air time, and more.
It’s been a while since we’ve really heard any news about the next season of Yellowstone, and fans are just begging for Paramount to give us new content. Thankfully, we’ve got some more information regarding what you can expect from all the new stuff that is coming down the pipeline. Here is everything you need to know about the Yellowstone Season 5 release date, new characters, air time, and more.
When Does Yellowstone Season 5 Come Out?
The most important question that people have about the next iteration is its specific release date. Luckily, we now know that Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere on Paramount on Nov. 13, 2022. A little earlier this week, it was also revealed that production on the show had officially begun.
Now that you know when it comes out date-wise, it’s time to figure out what time you can tune in to each episode each week.
What Time Does Yellowstone Air?
In the US, Yellowstone Season 5 is set to air every Sunday at 8 PM ET, with episodes airing weekly. If you are streaming the episode, you’ll be able to access it at that time on Paramount. If you’re looking to watch the show outside of cable, your only options are the Paramount Network, which differs from Paramount+, or the Comedy Extra package of Sling TV.
If you’re watching outside of the US, unfortunately, we don’t have an exact schedule regarding when you can expect to watch the show. We will be sure to keep this updated once we learn more.
Main Characters in Yellowstone Season 5
Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to have plenty of returning cast members, new characters, and even some interesting fan favorites that have been promoted to series regulars. Here are the characters you can expect this time around:
- Kai Caster as Rowdy
- Lainey Wilson as Abby
- Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer
- Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood
- Moses Brings Plenty as Mo (Promoted to Series Regular)
- Wendy Moniz as Governor Lynelle Perry (Promoted to Series Regular)
- Josh Lucas as Young John Dutton
- Jacki Weaver as Caroline Warner
- Kylie Rogers as Young Beth Dutton
- Kyle Red Silverstein Young Rip Wheeler
That’ll do it for everything you need to know about the Yellowstone Season 5 release date, new characters, air time, and much more. If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the show, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of other entertainment-based tips, tricks, and FAQs.
