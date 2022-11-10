When Does Have a Nice Death Come Out for Nintendo Switch? Answered
Here’s when this new 2D roguelike finally releases on a console.
Have a Nice Death is finally exiting its Early Access release very soon. Developed by Magic Design Studios, the team behind Unruly Heroes, this looks to carve out its own place as a 2D roguelike in what’s become one of the most popular genres in gaming today. With its upcoming full release comes its first appearance on a proper console, as Nintendo Switch players will also get to join in on the journey as Death, the CEO of Death Incorporated. Here’s when Have a Nice Death comes out on Nintendo Switch.
Have a Nice Death Switch Release Date
During the company’s Indie World showcase, Nintendo confirmed that Have a Nice Death will release on March 22, 2023. This will be the same day that the game leaves its Steam Early Access release on PC. Digital pre-orders have begun on the Nintendo eShop, and gamers who pre-order will be able to get the game for $19.99, 20% off of the original $24.99 price.
So far, there is no confirmation of a release on any console other than the Nintendo Switch. Have a Nice Death is still not confirmed for any PlayStation or Xbox console yet. That said, developer Magic Design Studios could be using the Switch version as a testing ground to gauge interest in the game from console users. Furthermore, we’ve seen games like Hades, Death’s Door and Tunic start on a small number of systems before expanding to other platforms, so Have a Nice Death could see the same fate at some point in the future.
That’s all we’ve got on when Have a Nice Death comes out on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking for more updates on this new title, check out Twinfinite’s interview with Magic Design Studios’ Creative Director Nicolas Léger.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 – All Characters
- Is Warframe Cross Save? Answered
- When Will Legend Token Cosmetics Come Back to the Store in Apex Legends? Answered
- God of War Ragnarok: All Idunn Apple Locations in Alfheim
- All Wretch Nest Locations in Idi’s Sinkhole in God of War Ragnarok