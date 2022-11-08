Today’s Byrdle Clue & Answer (Nov. 8, 2022)

Wordle has spawned a wave of new word puzzle games, some of them targetting various hobbies or interests. Byrdile, for example, challenges enjoyers of choral music to identify words related to that particular pursuit, and it’s proving hugely popular with enthusiasts of the musical genre. If that includes you and you’re struggling to decipher today’s Byrdle answer for Nov. 8, we’re here to lend a helping hand.

What’s the Best Word to Start With in Byrdle?

If you have played Byrdle for any length of time then you’ll be familiar with the fact that its answers include “proper nouns, plurals, and musical terms in other languages.” Occasionally, and unlike Worlde and many other similar games, the answers are not always English words but sometimes in other languages, such as Latin and Italian. You have six attempts to decipher the word before entering your final guess.

Just as in other word puzzle challenges, it’s always worth having a solid bunch of starting words that will help you get off on the right note. These often include at least two vowels and will not repeat letters. These include words like Audio and Raise.

While Byrdle doesn’t feature clues to help, you can check out the daily Tweet from the game’s developer, Robert Brignall, who offers insight into why each word has been chosen and what it means. There are no spoilers, but it should help put you on the right path with your guesses moving forward.

Enjoying #Byrdle, but didn’t understand the answer? Then this thread is for you! Each day, I’ll add to this thread with the answer to the previous Byrdle, and (where applicable) an exciting fact. (Don’t know what this is about? It’s this: https://t.co/J7qYSkrboT) 0/∞ — Robert Brignall (@rbrignall) January 19, 2022

Today’s Byrdle (Nov. 8, 2022) Answer

THEORY

Past Byrdle Answers

November 7: SAMSON

November 6: SCHUTZ

November 5: BYRDLE

November 4: LISTEN

November 3: ARCHER

November 2: SONORE

November 1: THROAT

October 31: BARDOS

October 27: GJEILO

October 27: STANZA

October 26: WEBBER

October 25: RISERS

October 24: SEATED

October 23: BREWER

October 22: LIGETI

October 21: ARNOLD

October 20: DIRECT

October 19: MARTIN

October 18: RITARD

October 17: PRAYER

October 16: CARTER

October 15: MEMORY

October 14: BRIDAL

October 13: TONGUE

October 12: PODIUM

October 11: DELIUS

October 10: CROSBY

October 9: TORMIS

October 8: PAULUS

October 7: BARTOK

Oct. 6, 2022: JOHANN

Oct. 5, 2022: CURATE

Oct. 3, 2022: WACHET

Oct. 2, 2022: LUTHER

Oct. 1, 2022: LAMENT

Sept. 30, 2022: BRIDGE

Sept. 27, 2022: BROWNE

Sept. 26, 2022: MAGNUM

Sept. 23, 2022: SEMELE

Sept. 22, 2022: DAVIES

Sept. 21, 2022: CROTCH

Sept. 20, 2022: OCTAVO

Sept. 19, 2022: SAMSON

Sept. 18, 2022: STUDIO

Sept. 17, 2022: ALLAIN

Sept. 16, 2022: WILBYE

Did you get today’s Byrdle answer? Let us here at Twinfinite know down in the comments below and share your longest streak with your fellow players.

