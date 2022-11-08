Today’s Byrdle Clue & Answer (Nov. 8, 2022)
Here’s today’s Byrdle answer for those who can’t quite work it out.
Wordle has spawned a wave of new word puzzle games, some of them targetting various hobbies or interests. Byrdile, for example, challenges enjoyers of choral music to identify words related to that particular pursuit, and it’s proving hugely popular with enthusiasts of the musical genre. If that includes you and you’re struggling to decipher today’s Byrdle answer for Nov. 8, we’re here to lend a helping hand.
What’s the Best Word to Start With in Byrdle?
If you have played Byrdle for any length of time then you’ll be familiar with the fact that its answers include “proper nouns, plurals, and musical terms in other languages.” Occasionally, and unlike Worlde and many other similar games, the answers are not always English words but sometimes in other languages, such as Latin and Italian. You have six attempts to decipher the word before entering your final guess.
Just as in other word puzzle challenges, it’s always worth having a solid bunch of starting words that will help you get off on the right note. These often include at least two vowels and will not repeat letters. These include words like Audio and Raise.
While Byrdle doesn’t feature clues to help, you can check out the daily Tweet from the game’s developer, Robert Brignall, who offers insight into why each word has been chosen and what it means. There are no spoilers, but it should help put you on the right path with your guesses moving forward.
Today’s Byrdle (Nov. 8, 2022) Answer
- THEORY
Past Byrdle Answers
- November 7: SAMSON
- November 6: SCHUTZ
- November 5: BYRDLE
- November 4: LISTEN
- November 3: ARCHER
- November 2: SONORE
- November 1: THROAT
- October 31: BARDOS
- October 27: GJEILO
- October 27: STANZA
- October 26: WEBBER
- October 25: RISERS
- October 24: SEATED
- October 23: BREWER
- October 22: LIGETI
- October 21: ARNOLD
- October 20: DIRECT
- October 19: MARTIN
- October 18: RITARD
- October 17: PRAYER
- October 16: CARTER
- October 15: MEMORY
- October 14: BRIDAL
- October 13: TONGUE
- October 12: PODIUM
- October 11: DELIUS
- October 10: CROSBY
- October 9: TORMIS
- October 8: PAULUS
- October 7: BARTOK
- Oct. 6, 2022: JOHANN
- Oct. 5, 2022: CURATE
- Oct. 3, 2022: WACHET
- Oct. 2, 2022: LUTHER
- Oct. 1, 2022: LAMENT
- Sept. 30, 2022: BRIDGE
- Sept. 27, 2022: BROWNE
- Sept. 26, 2022: MAGNUM
- Sept. 23, 2022: SEMELE
- Sept. 22, 2022: DAVIES
- Sept. 21, 2022: CROTCH
- Sept. 20, 2022: OCTAVO
- Sept. 19, 2022: SAMSON
- Sept. 18, 2022: STUDIO
- Sept. 17, 2022: ALLAIN
- Sept. 16, 2022: WILBYE
Did you get today’s Byrdle answer? Let us here at Twinfinite know down in the comments below and share your longest streak with your fellow players.
