Image via Activision

Want to know how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2? Well, look no further because we’ve got you covered with this guide that explains the latest system of the game. We’ll also discuss how these mechanics can improve your overall performance in the multiplayer matches of MW2 to help you rank up in levels.

Tuning Weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The weapon tuning system of Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize attachments in the Gunsmith section. So, if you want to know how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2, here is a step-by-step guide to prepare you for the next update:

Reach the maximum level of any weapon. You’ll be able to level up your gun in multiplayer matches. Go to Custom Loadout. Select the Gunsmith. Choose a Modification. Players can see an option to ‘Tune’ the weapon above the attachment name. Use the sliders to tune the gun. When you adjust the sliders, you can change the stats of your weapon. For example, players can increase the ‘Range’ level or enhance the ‘Damage’ rate of a gun.

Once players make the proper adjustments, they can test out the tuned attachments at the Firing Range, located at the bottom of the screen in Custom Loadout. Then, if everything checks out, you can utilize this enhanced weapon in multiplayer mode. In return, users will increase their chances of ranking up in levels since this system can fully customize the gun to their liking

That does it for our guide about how to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2. While you are here, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the Prestige System and the best Assault Rifle.

