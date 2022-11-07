If you have been playing the newly-released Harvestella, you have likely wanted to try new things. This is how to switch jobs in Harvestella.

One of our favorite things about playing Harvestella is the fact that we are not stuck playing as one class. The game offers players multiple jobs to choose from that you unlock by progressing the story or building up your relationship with in-game characters. After you have obtained a few different classes to choose from, you will want to try them all out. Read our guide below to learn how to switch jobs in Harvestella!

Switching Jobs in Harvestella Explained

To switch your job in Harvestella, all you will need to do is navigate through the menus in the game. Open them up and tab over to the right until you reach the ‘Job’ tab. Here you can select whichever class you would like to play as long as you have unlocked it!

Switching jobs should come in handy as there will be certain enemies that are weak to different elements or types of attacks (e.g. physical or magical). You also may find that other jobs fit your playstyle better. For instance, I definitely prefer playing as a mage over a more melee-based fighting class!

Thankfully, the game offers a good variety of classes. Some combine sorcery and sword usage while there are others that utilize science! Elements are also unique to some classes to a degree, like the Sky Lancer’s wind-based AoE attacks.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Another cool thing about changing your job in Harvestella is the fact that your outfit will change with it! You can read more about that here.

All Harvestella Jobs

After mastering switching between jobs, you can check out a quick list of all of the jobs the game has to offer below.

Fighter

Mage

Sky Lancer

Assault Savant

Shadow Walker

Mechanic

Woglinde

Avenger

Pilgrim

Lunamancer

Now that you know how to switch jobs in Harvestella and you have a general idea of what classes there are, make sure to check out some of our other content regarding the game below! It might help you on your journey through the enchanting new JRPG.

Related Posts