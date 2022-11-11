We love crafting in farming games. One item you will find yourself needing in Harvestella is the repair kit. Here is how to get it!

There are lot of farming games that have crafting systems implemented in them. From Stardew Valley to Story of Seasons, most offer players some sort of ability to craft. The newly released Harvestella is certainly no exception to this rule as it offers a good variety of tiems that players can craft at their home’s workbench. One of the most-needed items that you will encounter while playing Harvestella is the repair kit. As you travel through areas and dungeons you will need to use these to build shortcuts and ways to cross. If you are wondering how to get repair kits in Harvestella, read on as we have written up a quick and easy guide that will have you repairing in no time!

Getting Repair Kits in Harvestella

Before you are able to actually jump into the crafting bit of repair kits in Harvestella, you will need the recipe. This recipe will unlock naturally as you progress. While with Dianthus, you will encounter your first broken bridge. It is at this point that Dianthus will give you a repair kit and teach you how to use it. Following this encounter, you will be able to craft your own repair kits.

Crafting Repair Kits

Once you have secured the recipe for a repair kit, head back to your home. Go inside and use the crafting table. This will be the same one you used to make return bells.

For a repair kit, you will need to have 1 lumber and 1 hard stone on you. Simpy hit “Create” and the 20 in-game minutes will pass instantly.

Now you have a repair kit! We recommend making a good few so that you are always prepared to repair while on runs with your party. Just as the crafting of the kit takes time, repairing also will (one hour, to be exact).

If you are wondering how to do other basic things in-game such as how to fish or how to unlock all jobs now that you know how to get repair kits in Harvestella, be sure to check out our guides! You can also look below for more content related to Harvestella.

