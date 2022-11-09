How to Break Enemy Guard in God of War Ragnarok

Combat is certainly something that players will experience plenty of during their time in God of War Ragnarok, but learning how to fight smartly and efficiently requires time and effort to learn the systems involved. While you can definitely smash through the weaker foes in your way, there will come more dangerous creatures that offer a stiffer challenge. If you are having trouble figuring out how to break the enemy guard in God of War Ragnarok, we can help.

Breaking the Enemy Guard in God of War Ragnarok

The key component to breaking an enemy’s guard in God of War Ragnarok lies in the use of your shield, whichever variant you happen to be using. To execute a Shield Break, simply tap L1 twice in quick succession to use your trusty shield as a weapon with plenty of blunt force.

This will cause enemies holding shields or guarding to stumble, and open themselves up for the true hurt that Kratos can unleash on them. This applies to normal enemies, as well as those that will try to hit you with blue circle attacks. In fact, the only way to counter those attacks is to use the Shield Break.

Once you have added this move to your arsenal, you will have less to worry about when enemies come bearing shields. For those that do not even have the decency to protect themselves, it is time to show that how hard a shield can hit at the hands of the God of War.

