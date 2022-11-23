How To Beat Team Star Fighting Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Team Star’s Fighting Crew is a powerful group that you must defeat to progress further in the Starfall Street storyline. But, since this challenge is a relatively new concept of the Pokemon franchise, it may be challenging to eliminate this particular team. With this guide, we’ll show you how to beat Team Star’s Fighting Crew in Scarlet and Violet to help you complete this crucial task.

Defeating Team Star Fighting Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To begin the battle against the Fighting Crew, you can go to Team Star’s base in North Province (Area Two). Unfortunately, this location is a bit tricky to get to because several objects will block the pathway to this area. However, if all else fails, you can use the climbing ability from the False Dragon Titan to make the process easier.

Before entering the base, players should select Flying, Fighting, Ground, Psychic, or Fairy-types to counter against the Fighting Crew. It’s also recommended to equip Level 53-56 Pokemon in your party.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to beat Team Star’s Fighting Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Defeat Carmen of Team Star. First, players must defeat a Level 54 Croagunk and Level 55 Primeape to enter Fighting Crew’s base. Start the Star Barrage. The Star Barrage requires players to defeat 30 Pokemon with the first three members of their party before the 10-minute timer runs out. While in this area, you can follow along the pathway and target foes by pressing ‘R’ (your team will automatically eliminate them.) Defeat the Level 55 Toxicroak. You can use items like Full Restore to replenish HP and to get rid of Poison effects from the Toxicroak. Eliminate the Level 55 Passimian. Knock out the Level 56 Annihilape. The primary attack you need to look out for is the Annihilape’s Close Combat move, which significantly damages your Pokemon. Defeat the Level 55 Lucario. Use Fire, Ground, or Fighting-type Pokemon to take down Fighting Crew’s Lucario. Eliminate the Level 56 Caph Starmobile. During this fight, the Caph Starmobile will consistently boost its defense with its Stamina ability. In addition, the beast can damage your team with its High Horsepower and Spin Out attacks, so try to use healing items to stay in the fight.

After you defeat Fighting Crew’s Caph Starmobile in Scarlet and Violet, Eri will reward you with the Close Combat TM and a Star Badge. Players will also receive 10,000 LP, TM recipes, and bonus materials from other characters.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat Team Star’s Fighting Crew in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you want to battle more groups of Team Star, you can check out our Dark, Poison, Fire, and Fairy Crew guides. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional content about the game.

