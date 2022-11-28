How Tall is Sans in Undertale? Answered

Image Source: Toby Fox

Toby Fox’s fourth-wall-breaking meta RPG Undertale was one of 2015’s sleeper hits and has since gone on to become a cult classic thanks to its deeply emotional story, variety of multiple endings, heartwarming characters, and witty sense of humor. One long-standing mystery surrounds our bony companion-in-arms, Sans. More specifically: How tall is Sans in Undertale? With that in mind, then, let’s get to the heart of the matter.

What Is the Height of Sans in Undertale? Answered

There has been much speculation surrounding the height of Sans in Undertale. However, from what we can gather, Sans appears to be around 5-foot-tall, which translates to 60 inches or 152.4 cm. His brother Papyrus, on the other hand, is around 6 foot-six-tall, which translates to 79 inches or 198.1 cm.

For the unaware, an avid fan did some detailed maths sums to get to the bottom of the mystery over on tumblr, and these figures are largely considered canonical as this is roughly the same height that many other fans agree on. Still, the creator of the title, Toby Fox, has yet to go on record to confirm or deny this theory, but it’s fair to say that these height proportions appear feasible in the context of the award-winning game, Undertale.

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, this answered the query: How tall is Sans in Undertale? For more on the game, check out our in-depth review, as well as a guide explaining how to make Undertale fullscreen.

