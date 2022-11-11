How to Beat Gryla Boss Fight in God of War Ragnarok (Spoilers)

God of War Ragnarok features just as many intense, large-scale battles as previous installments in the series, and in some of them, you won’t even have Kratos’ brute strength to help you get through. One such instance occurs when controlling Atreus in Ironwood. Here is everything you need to know about how to beat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok.

Being that Gryla is a Giant and Atreus is a human-sized giant, you’re not going to be able to just go in and use force to try and beat her. Instead, you’ll need to avoid area-of-effect attacks and use Angrboda’s powders to attack the Cauldron her grandmother is protecting to deal damage.

The fight starts with Atreus needing to turn around and sneak through a crack with Angrboda in order to get back around to fight Gryla. Follow her and climb your way back to the kitchen for the fight to begin.

God of War Ragnarok Gryla Boss Fight

When you emerge, swing across the gap, and Atreus will immediately attack the cauldron with the purple Rune inscribed in it. This is actually what you’ll be attacking that does damage during the fight, not Gryla. Mash circle until she smacks you, then her health will be brought down one bar out of 10.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

Once she picks up the cauldron and starts walking toward you, have Angrboda throw her purple powder at Gryla by pressing Square. This will cause the rune to glow. When glowing, shoot the pot with a charged-up arrow blast to do the most damage.

Dodge her melee stomps and either block or parry the purple projectiles that come out of her cauldron when she bangs on it. Parrying at the right time will open her pot up for an attack so that you can deal damage. Be wary of the projectiles Gryla throws, though, as only ones that have a yellow circle before the throw can be parried, not the red indicators.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

When you’ve got her stagger bar (grey bar) full, shoot the pot and Gryla will fall to a knee. Run up to the cauldron and mash Atreus’ melee attacks or use his rage ability to take a good chunk of the health bar.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

Soon after this, Gryla will mutter a spell, causing the ground to glow red. Atreus will also comment here “gotta get off the floor.” Run up to one of the four higher areas and press circle to get off the ground and avoid the AoE attack that is incoming.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

Once on top of the platforms, you’ll need to lure Gryla over to you. When she’s close enough, look at the candle until you see the square button prompt. Press this and Angrboda will throw purple powder that stuns her grandma. Shoot the cauldron. Run and jump between platforms until the floor no longer grows purple while avoiding her attacks.

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

Gryla will now start to chuck projectiles out of her cauldron that can be dispelled and blocked by parrying at the right time. Doing this also causes the rune to start to glow, which allows you to attack it.

Gryla will eventually start to target the top platforms with AoE attacks, making it so that you need to stick to the ground to fight her. She’ll also start approaching you with her back first, making it impossible to actually shoot the object.

When this happens, simply return the projectiles she starts firing over her shoulder with the parry button or lure her close to candles and press square to open her up. Doing this a few times should get her health down to the point where the fight will be over.

That is everything you need to know about how to beat Gryla in God of War Ragnarok. For more boss fight help, we’ve got you covered with guides on the Huntress, Thor, and Gna, to name a few.

Related Posts