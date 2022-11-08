Is Elsa Dutton Mentioned in Yellowstone? Explained

Image Source: Paramount+

While waiting for Season 5 to come out, there are questions about how the prequel 1883 and Yellowstone are related and influence each other. James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the lead of 1883 is John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) great-grandfather, and Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) is his great-aunt. Other questions still need answers, like whether Elsa Dutton is mentioned in Yellowstone. Here is everything you need to know.

Does Yellowstone Mention Elsa Dutton? Explained

Elsa Dutton isn’t mentioned in Yellowstone by John Dutton or any of the other members of the Dutton clan, but her influence is still felt as the name Yellowstone is about her.

In the 1883 prequel show, when Elsa is dying, she goes with her father to find a resting place, and they settle in a beautiful land that will become Yellowstone, the family’s home and legacy for a hundred and fifty years. Why? Because the Yellowstone ranch is set around Elsa’s grave. Her husband Sam calls her “Lightning with the YELLOW hair” and that stone is where she dies. The ranch’s name is an homage to her, as she’s buried in the place where there’s the “Lightning with the yellow hair” stone. Through time, that name is shortened to Yellowstone.

That might not be her only influence in the family, as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) shares some of the same personality traits as her great-great-aunt Elsa: both are fierce, curious, unique, and do what they think is best for the family.

Now that you know whether Elsa Dutton is mentioned in Yellowstone, be sure to look for more news and guides for the show in Twinfinite, including the best streaming platforms to watch Yellowstone, and when Yellowstone’s prequel 1923 is coming out.

