Does Jennette McCurdy Have a Twin in Real Life? Answered

You’re probably here because you watched a certain episode of either iCarly or Sam & Cat that left you confused and wondering if Jennette McCurdy has a twin in real life. We’ve got you covered!

Does Jennette McCurdy Have a Twin Sister?

The answer is no. It’s an honest mistake to think the American actress has a twin sister seeing that Sam Puckett, the character she portrays on iCarly and Sam & Cat, has a twin named Melanie. Melanie appeared in the episode iTwins (season 2, episode 23) of iCarly and the episode #Twinfection (season 1, episode 18) of Sam & Cat. However, Melanie is played by no other than Jennette McCurdy herself.

In real life, McCurdy has three older brothers but no twin sister. In the end, it was all about camera tricks and the magic of fiction. Kudos to Nickelodeon!

After working for over seven years with Nickelodeon on iCarly (2007-2012) and Sam & Cat (2013-2014), the actress left the network. In her 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy addresses the struggles she faced while being a child star. She has walked away from acting and has made a career writing and directing short films while also hosting a podcast.

This is everything you need to know about whether Jennette McCurdy has a twin in real life. Make sure you check our other entertainment content at Twinfinite to find out how Mr. Krabs died in SpongeBob SquarePants and if Avatar: The Last Airbender is an anime.

