Coin Master: How to Get Cards, What They Do & the Best Cards to Get

As if Coin Master wasn’t already addicting enough, the game features collectible cards for players to find and utilize. Here’s how to get cards in Coin Master and what they do.

Coin Master is basically a slot machine mixed with other popular mobile games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. During everything that entails, one of your goals is collecting every type of collectible card in a set.

Not only do these cards look great, but they’re quite beneficial as well, but not until you’ve collected an entire set. Some cards can give you something you’ll always be after, additional spins, and other cards can give you even greater rewards, like new pets.

Before you can obtain those rewards, though, you’ll need to get your hands on these cards and you’ll need to get your hands on a lot of them. Sadly, there are duplicates in Coin Master so don’t expect to finish sets quickly — it’s going to take a while.

How to Get More Cards in Coin Master

To obtain cards, you simply need to play the game. That’s because as you play the game, you’ll earn coins.

Coins can be used to do a number of things. You can build new structures in your village and repair damaged buildings. You can purchase additional spins.

You can also purchase chests in Coin Master. There are three different chest types to choose from and the more expensive the chest, the more collectible cards you’ll likely find inside.

As you purchase chests using coins, you’ll find more and more, and soon after should see your collectible card sets filling up. Once you’ve got a lot built up, you can begin trading with others to get the one you need, but that’s a topic for a different day. You can also earn them by completing raids.

It’s important to note that the ones you earn in Coin Master are determined by your village, with more advanced villages earning more rare cards.

Once you hit village 3, you’ll unlock your first two sets of cards, and this then grants you the chance of obtaining these cards from your spins.

Finally, you’ll want to make sure you’re keeping an eye out for whenever ‘Card Booms’ take place in Coin Master. These are limited-time events that increases the drop rates of cards dramatically.

What Cards Do in Coin Master

When you obtain a new card, you can select to view it to see what rewards its set comes with.

Sometimes the reward will tease a big reward like a new pet. Other times, it will show you that completing the set earns you additional spins.

For those with a lot of pets already, additional spins might prove the better reward. For those without pets, though, earning one of these pets will come with plenty of changes to the way you play Coin Master.

Best Coin Master Cards

While you’ll have access to some cards from the beginning of the game, others will require you to progress and reach certain villages. Specifically, you’ll continue to earn cards until village 364. These are all of the ‘Very Rare’ rarity cards in Coin Master:

Barrel Tank

Farmer Feng

Martian Lettuce

Torero

These are the four rarest cards in the game, and while they won’t have any gameplay affect. Some of them may reward you with items depending on if you complete the ‘set’ but on their own they’re more or less a collectible. As such, gathering the rarest cards is imperative, and so here’s the ‘High Rare’ cards that fall just under the four ‘Very Rare’ cards listed above.

Aztec Princess

Creaky Crow

Elder Elk

Hobby Horse

Kettle

Mythical Tune

Santa

Satyr

Smoking Pipe

Where to View Your Coin Master Cards

If you want to browse and peruse your collection of cards in Coin Master, follow the below steps:

Go to your current village from the ‘hub’ screen and swipe down on the screen to reach the spin menu. Tap on the card icon with a crown in the bottom left corner of the screen. You’ll now be shown your card collection. Note: You cannot view your card collection until you’ve moved on from the first village. Scroll down on the screen to see the various cards you’ve unlocked so far.

That’s it for how to get cards in Coin Master and what they do. For more information about the game, be sure to check out Twinfinite for guides about the game and more.

