All Midgard Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok: The Eyes of Odin Favor Guide

Everything you’ll need to know about all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in Midgard for God of War Ragnarok.

Having already been on a realm-hopping adventure in the first game, God of War Ragnarok promises to be an even bigger adventure for our heroes. Visiting different places means getting access to all sorts of objectives and secrets, and one of those happens to be eliminating Odin’s Ravens once again. Nobody needs spies in their lives, and if you are keen to know all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in Midgard for God of War Ragnarok, here’s all the juicy details.

Midgard – All Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok

As one of the bigger play areas in the game, it is a given that not all of the Ravens will be accessible without some necessary tools and skills. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you only begin your hunt once you have access and the necessary tools to get you where you need to go so that it is easier to keep track. If not, do make full use of the map and the completion rate to help you stay focused on the task at hand.

The following list is arranged in chronological order as much as possible, so you can follow through from start to finish. However, you are free to pursue the Ravens in any manner you would like.

As usual, please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

The Derelict Outpost

Raven #1

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once you have the freedom to explore Midgard with the wolves in tow, head to the southwest corner of the Lake of Nine to find the Derelict Outpost. Beyond just the quest for Sigrun, you will be able to find this first Raven on top of a crane that is essential to your progress.

Raven #2

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

A sneaky one that you might have missed on the way in, but on the way out, look out for this particular Raven making itself at home in the ruins of a ship.

Lake of Nine

Raven #3

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

One of the alternate paths you may take in the wider Lake of Nine as you take the sled around. Head towards this path, and you will see the Raven just resting on a snowy outcrop.

Raven #4

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Towards the northeast, just before you reach the King’s Grave, lies this glowing Raven. It is easily seen on the giant gates in the area, so once you are down, look up and get rid of this spy.

The Oarsmen

Raven #5

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Once you are in this area to continue on Sigrun’s quest, be sure to look for this Raven that is at a longer distance than usual. If you are unable to get it with the Leviathan Axe, come back once you have the Draupnir Spear for an easier time.

Well of Urd

Raven #6

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

This is the spot you will visit when heading to find the Norns in Midgard, High up among the cliffs that you can scale is the final Raven of Midgard. Use the Spear or aim higher with the Leviathan Axe in order to destroy this one.

With six more Ravens down for the count, you should head back to Niflheim to visit them and hear more of their tales. At the same time, you could have enough Ravens destroyed to get some precious rewards from the Raven Tree.

Armed with this precious knowledge on how to get to all the locations of Odin's Ravens in the Midgard realm in God of War Ragnarok, you can turn your attention elsewhere.