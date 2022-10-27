American Horror Story has become one of the biggest names in television shows of the horror genre, spanning 11 seasons and a spin-off show with two seasons to date. As an anthology series, there is always something new and fresh to look forward to, with the familiar cast playing a new set of characters in a new setting each season.

American Horror Story uses many aspects of horror throughout multiple seasons, and has covered everything from true crime scenarios, ghosts, vampires, aliens, witches, summer camp slashers, and more! Do you consider yourself a fan of the show and think you know everything about the AHS franchise? Take the trivia quiz below to find out!

( Image Sources: FX )

Think You Know American Horror Story? Take This Trivia Quiz to Find Out Start quiz Continue

If you enjoyed this quiz, check out our other content, we have a wide range of quizzes and lists that will keep any horror fan entertained! If you’re an anime fan, you can take a quiz to determine which horror anime you should watch for Halloween., or if you’re looking for more trivia, you could test your general horror knowledge with our quiz to guess creepy horror quotes!

Or perhaps you’re a horror fan in need of something new to watch? In that case, you should check out our list for the top 10 upcoming horror films in 2022. Lastly, if you’re a big fan of horror video games, we have the perfect list covering the 15 best horror games on PC in 2022.

Related Posts