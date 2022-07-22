Feature Image Credit: Universal Pictures

2022 has been a great year for horror movies and there’s more good stuff to come. Check out our top 10 upcoming horror movies in 2022.

2022 has been a stellar year for the horror genre. This year has brought us terrors new and old, most recently we’ve just seen Ethan Hawke put in a chilling performance as the serial killer/kidnapper ‘The Grabber’ in The Black Phone to rave reviews. Ti West made us realize how scary old people could be with his grindhouse horror X and a slasher icon made a comeback in a major way with Matt Bittelli and Tyler Gillett’s relaunch of Scream.

The good news is that we’re only halfway through the year and there are plenty more films on the way for horror aficionados to sink their teeth into. Check out our list of the Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies in 2022.

Nope

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies In 2022

Jordan Peele is back once again and this time he’s dabbling in sci-fi horror. Peele is of course best known as the director of the breakout film Get Out which first debuted in 2017, and is considered to have the greatest screenplay of the 21st century by the American Writers Guild. High praise, indeed. Peele’s sophomore effort Us was just as successful and since then he’s helmed a successful reboot of the Twilight Zone. The guy is one of the best writers/directors in the genre.

If initial reviews are to be believed then it looks like Peele has once again absolutely knocked it out of the park. The release of Nope is right around the corner and currently sits at an impressive 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Nope reunites Peele with Daniel Kaluuya for the first time since Get Out. Kaluuya takes on the role of a ranch owner who teams up with his sister and the residents of their isolated town to capture video evidence of a UFO after objects mysteriously fall from the Sky.

You can watch the trailer here.

They/Them

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies In 2022

They/Them is the latest film to come from Blumhouse who have established themselves as one of the most prominent horror production companies in the business. Blumhouse is behind films like Happy Death Day, The Invisible Man, and Freaky. If you know the vibe and tone of those films then you know what you’re in for. A bloody good time. Blumhouse movies deliver a lot of scares, but they also know how to have fun.

They/Them stars Kevin Bacon in the lead role as a camp counsellor of a gay conversion camp. A group of LGBTQ teens must endure the councillors’ unorthodox and unsettling methods while they are hunted by a masked killer. They/Them is coming to the streaming service Peacock on Aug. 5, you can check out the trailer here.

Orphan: First Kill

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies In 2022

This one kind of came out of nowhere! Orphan: First Kill is a prequel to the original Orphan film that was released all the way back in 2009. Orphan focused on the psychotic Esther who used a hormonal disease to pose as a child and infiltrate families and inflict a reign of terror, violence, and manipulation on them. Orphan is well-known for pulling off a genuinely surprising twist and for the performance of lead actress Isabelle Furhman as Esther.

Clearly, enough people liked the first movie because Orphan: First Kill is back at it again. After escaping a psychiatric facility Esther is taken in by an American family after they mistakenly identify her as her missing daughter. It quickly becomes clear that everything is not as it seems. Is it weird to have the now 25-year-old 5’3″ Furhman back to portray a supposed 9-year-old?

A little.

That said, Furhman is synonymous with the role and it looks like she puts in a suitably creepy turn here. Orphan: First Kill is coming to Paramount + on Aug. 19, you can check out the trailer here.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Top 10 upcoming Horror Movies 2022

Robert Eggers’ 2016 period horror The Witch put A24 on the map and since then everything the entertainment company has touched has turned to gold. In 2022, A24 is one of the most well-regarded brands in film and television.

The most recent title from A24, Bodies Bodies Bodies, is a dark comedy horror directed by Halina Reijn. The film focuses on a group of young friends holding a house party during a hurricane. Friendships are tested throughout the night as the group are hunted by one of their own in a murder-in-the-dark slasher mystery. Early reviews are pretty positive so this is definitely one to keep on your radar! Bodies Bodies Bodies will release in cinemas on Aug. 5, you can check out the trailer here.

This Is GWAR

Top 10 Horror Movies 2022

This one is a little bit different and is coming to the horror streaming service Shudder. This Is GWAR is a documentary which focuses on the shock-rock band GWAR.

GWAR are an American-heavy metal band that have been around since the 80s and has gained a reputation for their grotesque horror-themed costumes and the extreme actions that take place at their gigs. The band have established in-depth lore and mythology portraying themselves as alien barbarians from space. Gwar has been the source of controversy over the years for their shows which feature extreme violence and the audience being sprayed with fake blood, semen and urine.

This is GWAR goes behind the scenes of these elaborate stage shows breaking down how they are brought to life and takes a deep dive into the history of the band. Shudder is the go-to place for all horror fans and has established a reputation for its original content and in-depth documentaries. This is GWAR is coming to Shudder later this month and you can check out the trailer here.

Glorious

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies 2022

Speaking of that original content, Glorious is coming to Shudder on Aug. 18 and is well worth checking out!

Glorious stars Ryan Kwanten as a young man in a bad place following a breakup. Kwanten’s character finds himself trapped in a rest-stop bathroom with a mysterious stranger played by Oscar-winner J.K Simmons who reveals that he has a part to play in terrible machinations. Details are scarce on this one but the impressive cast makes this one worth keeping an eye on. The very brief teaser can be viewed here.

Halloween Ends

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies of 2022

Halloween Ends… for real this time! After over 40 years and 13 films, Michael Myers and Laurie Strode will face off for one last time. Is it really the nail in the coffin for Michael? We’ll have to wait and see, but this is definitely Jamie-Lee Curtis’ last turn as Laurie. The relaunch trilogy started off strong in 2018, but last year’s Halloween Kills proved to be highly divisive among fans of the franchise. Hopefully, this final chapter will deliver the conclusion the franchise deserves. Halloween Kills is coming to cinemas on Oct. 18 and you can check out the trailer here.

The Menu

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies 2022

Anya-Taylor Joy has easily cemented herself as a horror icon with her breakout role in The Witch and last year’s Last Night In Soho from Edgar Wright.

The Menu looks fairly unique and seems beautifully shot based on the initial teaser. The film will focus on a young couple who travel to a remote island to attend a luxury restaurant managed by a celebrity chef played by Ralph Fiennes. The Menu boasts cinematography from Peter Deming, best known for his work on Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, and features a chilling performance from Fiennes as the enigmatic Slowik. Scares are definitely inbound, but you’ll be forgiven if your key takeaway from the trailer is how bloody divine that food looks. The Menu is coming to cinemas on Nov. 18.

Hellraiser

Top 10 Horror Movies 2022

2022 has already revived some horror icons and next on the list is the villainous Cenobite Pinhead, this time played by trans actress Jamie Clayton. The reboot of Hellraiser will feature a script written by David S. Goyer who is best known for his work on The Dark Knight trilogy. This new interpretation is aiming to act as a more faithful adaptation of The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker which featured the first appearance of Pinhead. There is no confirmed release date for Hellraiser but it’s currently in post-production and is on track to hit the streaming service Hulu later this year.

Evil Dead Rise

Top 10 Upcoming Horror Movies Of 2022

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are back for the fifth Evil Dead film, but this time Ash is taking a back seat. The focus will be on two sisters who discover the Necronomicon and must fight for their survival after unleashing the demons within. With both Raimi and Campbell involved in this newest installment, there’s a good chance that this one could be pretty special. Evil Dead Rise is coming to HBO Max later this year.

There’s no shortage of quality horror content for fans to consume throughout the rest of the year and next year is looking even more promising with a sequel to Scream lined up, remakes of The Exorcist and Salem’s Lot, along with Ari Aster’s highly anticipated Disappointment Blvd.

That’s it for our top 10 upcoming horror movies of 2022, be sure to check out the rest of our horror coverage including our Top 15 Best PG-13 Scary Movies and our latest horror quiz.

