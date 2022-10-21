Original TV Anime Project: Buddy Daddies in the Works Produced by P.A. Works; Teaser Stills Also Revealed

Source: Aniplex

Today, Sugio LITE has revealed the upcoming release of an original TV anime project, Buddy Daddies, produced by P.A. Works. The show is set to broadcast in Jan. 2023 and will be directed by Yoshiyuki Asai (Star Driver, Fairy Tail, and Soul Eater.)

The main cast of the anime will include Toshiyuki Toyonaga (A Silent Voice: The Movie and Yuri!!! On Ice) as Kazuki Kurusu, Koki Uchiyama (Haikyu!! and My Hero Academia) as Rei Suwa, and Hina Kino (Sword Art Online and Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut) as Miri Unasaka.

Currently, there are no details about the show’s storyline, but some fans have wondered if it will be similar to the popular anime Spy x Family because of its teaser visual:

Aniplex, P.A. Works' Original 'Buddy' TV Anime Project – Official title "Buddy Daddies" & Broadcast January 2023; Director: Yoshiyuki Asai. Teaser Visual. pic.twitter.com/l3LWcHbhwp — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) October 21, 2022

The story and series composition will be written by Vio Shimokura (Steins;Gate) and Yuko Kakihara (Heaven’s Lost Property and Cells at Work!) In addition, Katsumi Enami will be in charge of character design (The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero), and the musical soundtrack of Buddy Daddies will be composed by Katsutoshi Kitagawa (ROUND TABLE). The original work of the story was done by KRM’s HOME, an unknown studio/individual.

You can check out Buddy Daddies teaser stills of Miri Unasaka, Kazuki Kurusu, and Rei Suwa here:

