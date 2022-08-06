My Hero Academia Anime Season 6 Raises the Stakes in New Trailer

My Hero Academia Season 6 is still a few months away from release, but the latest trailer shows there’s plenty to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Revealed during Crunchyroll Expo 2022, the trailer provides snippets of dialogue and action from the new season. Most all of it takes place during the operation that was being prepped during season 5, and most every major or minor character looks to be involved.

The trailer starts with the heroes gathering for the operation. Many speak of the importance of succeeding and thinking about what is at stake, while others gear themselves up for the fierce battle ahead. Deku and his classmates are among both these groups, and sound both determined and desperate to come out of the mission unscathed.

The villains, meanwhile, are just as determined. Some speak of the hypocrisy of the hero-focused society, while others only care about causing as much destruction as possible. Both members of the original League of Villains and the new paranormal Liberation Front make appearances, and look less than threatened by their adversaries.

This is all paired with bits and pieces of animation. While it starts off with more serene shots, the footage slowly becomes more action-packed until glimpses of brutal fights start to become apparent.

It all leads into some dire dialogue about how they can’t let a certain person get out, with animation of Shigaraki grinning menacingly at the camera.

Though brief, there’s plenty to unpack and dig into for fans. The full trailer can be viewed down below.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is slated for release in October via Crunchyroll. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. For more out of the Crunchyroll Expo, stay tuned to Twinfinite.net for all of our coverage throughout the weekend.

