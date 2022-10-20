Popular Slice of Life Comedy Manga Play It Cool, Guys Stumbles Its Way onto Crunchyroll

Source: Studio Pierrot

Fall in love with the four clumsy men of Play It Cool, Guys.

The popular web manga series, Play It Cool, Guys by Kokone Nata is making its TV debut on Crunchyroll with a tentative Fall 2022 release date.

This slice-of-life comedy show will tell the story of four handsome men as they try to uphold their cool-like personas, despite their clumsy tendencies. In addition, the anime will be directed by Chiaki Kon, who has previously worked on Golden Time and The Way of the Househusband, along with Studio Pierrot, the Japanese animation studio behind Naruto and Bleach.

At first glance, these guys look cool and handsome. In reality, they're all clumsy! Play It Cool, Guys is heading to Crunchyroll!



✨ MORE: https://t.co/sobsbuQi1I pic.twitter.com/Cwcx0Ue742 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 20, 2022

As for the main cast of Play It Cool, Guys, Chiaki Kobayashi (Gundam Build Divers Re: Rise and Tomodachi Game) plays Hayate Ichikura, and Koki Uchiyama (Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia, and Haikyuu!!) takes on the role of Shun Futami. Furthermore, Yuichiro Umehara (Fruits Baskey and Akudama Drive) is the voice of Takayuki Mima, and Shoya Chiba (Classroom of the Elite and High-Rise Invasion) plays Soma Shiki.

The show’s composition will be run by Makoto Uezu, a scriptwriter for KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! Moreover, Eri Taguchi (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!) will be in charge of character designs and chief animation direction, along with Masato Nakayama (My Little Monster) as the series’ music composer.

Studio Pierrot has previously revealed the teaser trailer of Play It Cool, Guys, as shown in this YouTube video here:

For more information about the Fall 2022 Crunchyroll lineup, you can check out other shows, such as Spy x Family, Bluelock, and Beast Tamer.

