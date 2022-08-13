Haikyuu!! Final Two-Part Film Sequel Revealed in Place of Season 5

Earlier this week, a cryptic countdown trailer was revealed on the official Haikyuu website, teasing something mysterious that was coming for the weekend. Today, we finally figured out what the clock was for, as it was revealed “Haikyu!! FINAL” anime sequel would be happening in place of a season 5.

Haikyuu!! Final Two-Part Film Sequel Come Out?

Alongside that info, we also learned that the kick-off event will be held on Aug. 23, 2022. What exactly that means is still a bit up in the air at the moment, but we will be sure to clarify that information soon, as this is a developing story. In the meantime, check out the trailer for yourself right down below.

If you’re still on the hunt for more info about the anime, be sure to check out the rest of Twinfinite to see the rest of our guides, which have plenty of tips, tricks, and FAQs. That includes characters we’d like to see more from in Season 5, a quiz on which Haikyuu character you are, and much more.

There should also be some more Haikyuu-related content down below that you may find helpful, as well as some other news for the anime. For any questions you have about the series that you can’t seem to find the answer to, always feel free to reach out to us in the comment section, and we’ll do our best to help.

Featured Image Source: Production I.G

Related Posts