10 Characters We Want to See More From in Haikyuu Season 5

Source: Production I.G

Now that the next installment of Haikyuu is slowly approaching, we’ve compiled this list of 10 characters we want to see more of in Season 5. Some members of this feature will include volleyball players who haven’t been fully established in the anime, while others just plainly deserve additional scenes. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Wakatsu Kiryu

Source: Production I.G

Wakatsu Kiryu is one of the top three aces mentioned in a few moments throughout Haikyuu. However, the anime adaptation has only vaguely shown this notable character, despite his brief appearance in Haikyuu! To The Top while he watches the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki.

With Season 5, we hope to see more of Kiryu by learning more about the wing spiker of Mujinazaka High since the anime has continuously researched their opponents. Furthermore, as his team’s ace, we want to discover his playstyle and the strategies Wakatsu uses so we can understand why he is considered the best.

Kenma Kozume

Source: Production I.G

Although we’ve already received several episodes of Kenma, we can’t help but want more of this introverted character now that the next season will focus on the Dumpster Battle. With this in mind, this setter will undoubtedly think of creative ways to deal with Asahi Azumane’s powerful spike, Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama’s new volleyball moves, and the rest of the team’s tactics.

Kenma has hinted that he looks forward to battling Karasuno due to his unique relationship with Hinata, which could mean a different side to the character in Season 5.

Based on previous volleyball matches, we know that his heart isn’t entirely in the game; however, this upcoming showdown could change that, like how Kei Tsukishima let out a battle cry after blocking the left-handed spike of Wakatoshi Ushijima.

Tadashi Yamaguchi

Source: Production I.G

Tadashi Yamaguchi has tried to prove himself time and time again as Karasuno’s pinch server, and we hope he makes an epic revival during the Nekoma match. In Season 4, Yamaguchi hasn’t had much luck, with only a few points that have helped in dire situations, such as his service aces in the Tsubakihara and Inarizaki matches.

Besides all the nerves on the court, Yamaguchi feels a bit jealous of Karasuno’s other pinch server, Hisashi Kinoshita, who is determined to catch up with his fellow second years. So, could Tadashi redeem himself against the cat-like reflexes of Nekoma? We’ll have to wait and see how he will deal with this opposing team’s skills and if he can score some points, similar to the events of the Aoba Johsai match.

Ikkei Ukai

Source: Production I.G

Since Ikkai Ukai is one of the people responsible for the rivalry against Nekoma, it makes sense for him to be in Season 5, mainly because of his discussion with his grandson at the end of Haikyuu! To the Top. Honestly, we just want this old mentor to be proud of his boys since he didn’t particularly see the potential of the seniors and juniors of Karasuno.

This character mainly appears in Season 3’s frightful match against Shiratorizawa Academy, where we can see his surprised face after the team scores multiple kills. Now that the Dumpster Battle is making its way to the anime, we hope Grandpa Ukai will be astonished again with Karasuno’s newly refined skills.

Tetsuro Kuroo

Source: Production I.G

Nekoma captain, Tetsuro Kuroo, has been in many installments of Haikyuu, including an episode that depicts his origin story in the Land VS. Air arc. But, having one storyline out of all the various seasons isn’t enough to fully establish this important character.

Like Kenma, Kuroo could also change during the Karasuno match, which could cause his confident persona to deteriorate with the team’s latest battle plans. His relationship with Daichi Sawamura has also been slightly passive-aggressive, so this could result in hilarious/intense moments between the two during the match.

Korai Hoshiumi

Source: Production I.G

Many prominent characters were introduced in Haikyuu Season 4, including Korai Hoshiumi, a volleyball player who almost mimics the Little Giant because of his short but mighty mannerisms.

What makes him different from Hinata (who also tries to embody the role of the Tiny Giant) is the fact that he is actually the ace of his team at Kamomedai High.

Because Haikyuu! To The Top displayed a brief conversation with Korai and Shoyo, just about everyone wants to see even more interactions between them as the season progresses. In addition, the two short kings may face each other in a match if Karasuno wins the Nekoma game, and it’s always a good idea to further our knowledge about the opposing side.

Suguru Daisho

Source: Production I.G

Suguru Daisho’s character development was a surprising element within the latest storyline because our first impression of him wasn’t the greatest. Yet, he was somehow able to change our minds by becoming the narrator of all the matches at Tokyo Nationals, with a cute little side story of his ex-girlfriend, Mika Yamaka, joining in on the fun.

Daisho has narrated the match with Karasuno vs. Inarizaki, and we hope to see him do it again with the Nekoma battle. Furthermore, he does have a connection to the boys of Metropolitan Nekoma High School after losing in a previous game against them, which could produce some snarky comments that we can’t wait to hear.

Kiyoomi Sakusa

Source: Production I.G

Everyone’s favorite germophobe, Kiyoomi Sakusa, is the top ace in the country who participates in the All-Japan Youth Training Camp alongside Kageyama. During this camp, there were glimpses of his effortless playstyle and a deeper look into his blunt personality.

However, this event is one of the only times we genuinely understand the character, despite a vague mention of Kiyoomi in the Tokyo Expedition arc. We also know that his team recently bested the legendary Fukurodani Academy, a group that Karasuno struggled with in training.

All these hints and appearances could eventually lead to Kiyoomi and his team winning Nationals, but other strong members could triumph in the tournament.

Shohei Fukunaga

Source: Production I.G

Shohei Fukunaga didn’t have much of a presence at the show’s beginning, including the limited times where we could see him in the practice matches and the beloved barbecue scene. But, this aspect changes when he proves his worth to Nekoma after scoring a hefty amount of points during the Nohebi and Sarukawa games.

Aside from Fukanaga’s sheer talent, he adds a sense of humor to the sport by simply going with the flow and saying whatever he wants. For example, after Kenma throws a perfect pass to him, he can be seen making a funny face as he accurately spikes the ball.

With these two factors, Karasuno will certainly find the character challenging in the upcoming game and could possibly see his quirkiness as intimidating during the Dumpster Battle.

Tenma Udai

Source: Production I.G

Although Tenma Udai’s (the Little Giant) appearance in Season 5 isn’t likely, we still hope to see him because of his overall influence on Karasuno, like when his talents inspire Daichi and Hinata. It has also been a while since we’ve last heard of him, and this is, of course, the same tournament he participated in high school.

If the Little Giant doesn’t show up, we might still receive a flashback of him with Grandpa Ukai. For instance, this nostalgic component did occur during the Spring High Preliminary arc, where Ukai reflects on the similarities between him and Hinata.

Whoever ends up in Season 5, there will surely be various monumental scenes with the many beloved characters of Haikyuu, and fans will finally experience the showdown between Karasuno and Nekoma.

Related Posts