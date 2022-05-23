While Haikyuu! may follow the story of the Karasuno Crows, the anime is full to the brim with a roster of enigmatic characters from different schools in Japan. We’ve sorted through those personalities to come up with a character quiz that details what character you are most like in the series.

Will you be the star? The support? The comic relief? Or maybe all of the above. Take your Haikyuu! personality quiz below and find out for yourself.

(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)

Which Haikyuu! Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out What position would you/do you play in Volleyball? Middle Blocker Setter Wing Spiker Libero Ace In a group scenario you prefer to: Support the group Take charge Socialize Talk to girls Compete with other groups What car would you drive? Jeda Tesla Motorcycle Ferrari Prius Camaro Mustang Are you short, average, or tall? Tall Short Average What is your favorite color? Blue Red Orange White Black Purple What do you do after practice? Sleep Relax Manga Homework More practice Video games Pick one food from the choices below: Barbecue Gari-Gari Kun Tamago gohan Milk bread Hashed Beef Rice Pork curry Shoyu ramen Which coaching personality best supports your play style? Quiet Smart Comical Jovial Aggressive Supportive Serious Which animal best represents you? Hawk Dog Cat Lion Cobra Crow Chimpanzee What is your favorite exercise? Squats Box jumps Running Pull-ups Chest press Burpies Long jumps What way of scoring point is the coolest? Block Spike Dump Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Related Posts