Which Haikyuu! Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out
While Haikyuu! may follow the story of the Karasuno Crows, the anime is full to the brim with a roster of enigmatic characters from different schools in Japan. We’ve sorted through those personalities to come up with a character quiz that details what character you are most like in the series.
Will you be the star? The support? The comic relief? Or maybe all of the above. Take your Haikyuu! personality quiz below and find out for yourself.
(Images courtesy of Crunchyroll)
What position would you/do you play in Volleyball?
In a group scenario you prefer to:
What car would you drive?
Are you short, average, or tall?
What is your favorite color?
What do you do after practice?
Pick one food from the choices below:
Which coaching personality best supports your play style?
Which animal best represents you?
What is your favorite exercise?
What way of scoring point is the coolest?
