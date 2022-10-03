Spy x Family Creator Releases Special Fall, Winter, Summer, & Spring Illustrations

Spy x Family has just returned for the second half of its debut season, and what better way to celebrate that fact than with some lovely new visuals, all courtesy of series creator Tatsuya Endo. These new illustrations depict everyone’s favorite new family spending time together throughout each of the four seasons: fall, winter, and summer.

You can check out each of these special illustrations, as well as a helpful description from Viz Media on Spy x Family, right down below.

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!

Spy x Family Cour 2 is now available on Crunchyroll in subbed format, with new episodes arriving every Saturday. You can also check out the full first half of the debut season in dubbed and subbed form by heading over to the website. We’ve also got plenty of related content for the series for your right down below.

