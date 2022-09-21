Crunchyroll Posts Insane Upcoming Fall Lineup; Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, & So Much More
An insane fall lineup of anime is coming.
Today, Crunchyroll announced its official lineup for Fall 2022, and it might be one of the biggest ones ever in anime. In the next few months, fans will get to see the continuation and debut of some of the hottest series in the industry, including Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2, To Your Eternity Season 2, and the highly anticipated debut of Chainsaw Man.
There’s also plenty of simulcasts and specials to look forward to, so we’ve broken everything down for your convenience below.
Fall 2022 Anime Lineup
SEPTEMBER 24
- I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss
SEPTEMBER 29
OCTOBER 1
- My Hero Academia Season 6
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2
- Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition
- Pop Team Epic Season 2
- Raven of the Inner Palace
OCTOBER 2
- Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
- Beast Tamer
- IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT!
OCTOBER 4
- Shinobi no Ittoki
- VAZZROCK the Animation
OCTOBER 5
- Mob Psycho 100 III
- Do It Yourself!!
- Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2
- The Human Crazy University
OCTOBER 7
- Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal
OCTOBER 8
- BLUELOCK
- BOCCHI THE ROCK!
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3
OCTOBER 11
- Chainsaw Man
OCTOBER 23
- To Your Eternity Season 2
NEW OVAS & TV SPECIALS COMING THIS FALL 2022 ANIME SEASON
NOVEMBER 22
- TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode (Seven Arcs)
SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE SUMMER 2022 ANIME SEASON
- One Piece
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai
For more on the upcoming lineup, be sure to head on over to Crunchyroll, as they’ve got previous seasons and trailers for all of the upcoming new shows available to view on the site.
