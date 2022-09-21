Connect with us

Crunchyroll Posts Insane Upcoming Fall Lineup; Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, & So Much More

An insane fall lineup of anime is coming.

Published on

Today, Crunchyroll announced its official lineup for Fall 2022, and it might be one of the biggest ones ever in anime. In the next few months, fans will get to see the continuation and debut of some of the hottest series in the industry, including Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2, To Your Eternity Season 2, and the highly anticipated debut of Chainsaw Man.

There’s also plenty of simulcasts and specials to look forward to, so we’ve broken everything down for your convenience below.

Fall 2022 Anime Lineup

SEPTEMBER 24

  • I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss 

SEPTEMBER 29

OCTOBER 1

OCTOBER 2

  • Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury 
  • Beast Tamer
  • IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT! 

OCTOBER 4

  • Shinobi no Ittoki 
  • VAZZROCK the Animation 

OCTOBER 5

OCTOBER 7

  • Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal

OCTOBER 8

OCTOBER 11

  • Chainsaw Man 

OCTOBER 23

NEW OVAS & TV SPECIALS COMING THIS FALL 2022 ANIME SEASON

NOVEMBER 22

  • TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode (Seven Arcs)

SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE SUMMER 2022 ANIME SEASON

  • One Piece 
  • BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS 
  • Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

For more on the upcoming lineup, be sure to head on over to Crunchyroll, as they’ve got previous seasons and trailers for all of the upcoming new shows available to view on the site.

