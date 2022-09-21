Crunchyroll Posts Insane Upcoming Fall Lineup; Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, & So Much More

Today, Crunchyroll announced its official lineup for Fall 2022, and it might be one of the biggest ones ever in anime. In the next few months, fans will get to see the continuation and debut of some of the hottest series in the industry, including Spy x Family Season 1 Cour 2, To Your Eternity Season 2, and the highly anticipated debut of Chainsaw Man.

There’s also plenty of simulcasts and specials to look forward to, so we’ve broken everything down for your convenience below.

Fall 2022 Anime Lineup

SEPTEMBER 24

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss

SEPTEMBER 29

OCTOBER 1

OCTOBER 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Beast Tamer

IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT!

OCTOBER 4

Shinobi no Ittoki

VAZZROCK the Animation

OCTOBER 5

Mob Psycho 100 III

Do It Yourself!!

Muv-Luv Alternative Season 2

The Human Crazy University

OCTOBER 7

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal

OCTOBER 8

BLUELOCK

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3

OCTOBER 11

Chainsaw Man

OCTOBER 23

To Your Eternity Season 2

NEW OVAS & TV SPECIALS COMING THIS FALL 2022 ANIME SEASON

NOVEMBER 22

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ~Uniform~ Special Episode (Seven Arcs)

SIMULCASTS CONTINUING FROM THE SUMMER 2022 ANIME SEASON

One Piece

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai

For more on the upcoming lineup, be sure to head on over to Crunchyroll, as they’ve got previous seasons and trailers for all of the upcoming new shows available to view on the site.

