Harem Camp Manga Is Getting a Plot and Culture-Filled Anime Adaptation

Culture-minded anime fans rejoice: The Harem Camp manga is getting an anime adaptation, and it’s set to stream sooner rather than later.

On Aug. 10, an official website went live revealing the anime is in development and set to release via the Japanese streaming site AnimeFesta and via Japanese television on Oct. 2. A censored version of the series will be shown on broadcast television via Tokyo MX and BS11, while both the censored version and an uncensored version will be available for streaming on AnimeFesta. It is unknown if or when the series will be made available in North America.

The website also came with a reveal of its cast, which has been translated and made available via the Japanese news site Ota-Suke. The full list can be found down below.

Miu Yuzuhara as Haruki Toma

Aoi Hyuga as Ai Minami

Mashiro Fuuka as Touko Saionji

Ren Sagami as Natsuki Kitamura

Masahito plays the role of Kensuke Yamamichi.

The Harem Camp anime is based off of the manga of the same name. In it, a teacher and veteran camper named Kensuke forms a camping group made up of himself and four girls. What follows is an entirely wholesome adventure full of engaging storytelling that is not at all filled with explicit interactions or the usual perverted antics found in most any other Harem anime.

In all seriousness though, this is sure to be one of the more adult anime of the Fall season. Viewers should bear this in mind if they’re intent on checking the show out, and seek out the censored or uncensored versions as necessary to their tastes.

Harem Camp is set for release in Japan on Oct. 2. For more on all things anime, check out any of the related articles down below, as well as any of our coverage from Crunchyroll Expo 2022.

[Source: Ota-Suke]

