Which Overwatch 2 Tank Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Have you ever wondered which Overwatch 2 Tank character you would be? Take this quiz to find out!

In Overwatch 2, Tanks are the crucial role, with the responsibility of leading the team. This can be done by making space, initiating team fights, protecting their team from the enemy, and disrupting your opponents.

There are a selection of Tank characters in the world of Overwatch 2, with various backgrounds, personalities, and abilities. Tank characters are some of the most interesting and unique characters in the entire franchise – featuring the Queen of Junkertown, a highly-intelligent hamster, a scientist with a fractured mind, and more!

To show our appreciation for the Tank role, we’ve created a personality quiz that matches you up to the Tank character you are most like in Overwatch 2.

Ready to find out who you might get? Complete this quiz to find out!

(Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2: Which Tank Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out Now! Start quiz Continue

