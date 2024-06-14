5 Reasons Why You Should Play Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is the latest Monster Hunter game to be ported to PlayStation after an original PC and Nintendo Switch release. Though it might share the Monster Hunter name, its gameplay structure is markedly different from the mainline series. Because of that, whether you’re a newcomer or a series veteran, it might be hard to decide whether this game is actually for you. Here are our reasons why you should give Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin a shot.

A Nice Introduction to the Monster Hunter World

Image Source: Capcom

Monster Hunter Stories 2 serves as a great introduction to what the world of Monster Hunter is like. While it’s wildly different in terms of gameplay, it does allow series newcomers to get an idea of what to expect in the main series.

We get introduced to the basic gameplay loop of hunting monsters for parts and using those for crafting, as well as iconic beasts such as the Anjanath and the Rathalos. Even if players aren’t getting the full Monster Hunter experience of working with a party to take down a giant beast, this is a nice gradual introduction to the core mechanics of the series.

It Feels Like a Safari

Image Source: Capcom

One of the problems with exploring in typical Monster Hunter games is that you have to be on edge, as a giant enemy could come from anywhere. While later in the game, you might have the gear to be able to take things a little slower and explore more, it takes a bit to get there.

Both Monster Hunter Stories games give players room to breathe, and you can actually journey through the countryside and observe many series monsters in their habitat. In many ways, this feels like a Monster Hunter version of Pokemon Snap. Plus, the turn-based aspect of the game means you aren’t going to be wearing yourself out in protracted battles, which means you’ll be more willing to venture farther.

Streamlined Mechanics

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

As mentioned above and in our review, the mechanics in Monster Hunter Stories 2 are very streamlined. I’ll be the first to admit that this can be a bit of a turn-off for series veterans who enjoy the grind of the mainline Monster Hunter games, but for people who are actually new to the series or are intimidated by how overwhelming it can be, Stories makes things very simple and straightforward.

You don’t have to worry too much about breaking parts, as all parts can be used to craft the weapons in a given tree, so you can just focus on the story and gameplay without needing to grind. Weapon switching is still in the game, and you can do it all from the combat menu as well.

The turn-based combat system is pretty straightforward as well and follows a rock-paper-scissors system where you have to counter your enemies with the right attack type. The mechanics are simple and easy to get to grips with, and that’s what makes the game a joy to play.

A More Focused Experience

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

At its core, Monster Hunter Stories 2 feels like the antithesis of the mainline games based on its shortness and the focus of the entire experience.

Wings of Ruin is heavily focused on the main story and narrative, which can be a good thing for players who prefer guidance and direction, as compared to mainline games where you’ll be forced to come up with your own goals after you’ve faced every monster at least once.

This makes Wings of Ruin a pretty nice, bite-sized experience that you can get a lot out of in a week. While there are deviants and other dangerous endgame monsters to hunt, Wings of Ruin makes you feel like you got a full, proper story just from playing the main campaign, which isn’t always the case with your regular MonHun games.

Directly Shared World With Stories 1

Image Source: Capcom

For the most part, Monster Hunter games are their own thing, with limited connections between them (if any). However, both Stories games buck this trend by taking place in the same world with mostly the same characters. Originally, the first Stories game was exclusive to the 3DS, which might have prevented series fans from playing it.

The new release onto PlayStation, Switch, and PC means you can experience where the characters began. While the plots of the two games don’t really overlap, you still get to meet characters from the first game with few connections and references between the two games.

