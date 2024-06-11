Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Hands-On Preview – Spooky Secrets Await

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD was announced in the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a remaster of the 3DS game first released in 2013, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. We were lucky enough to get a hands-on preview of this latest addition to the Nintendo Switch catalog: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD.

Hands-On Preview of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD on Nintendo Switch

If you never got the chance to play Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (Luigi’s Mansion 2 for our international readers!), then you are in for a treat. Now is your chance to see the game in all its spooktacular glory. If you are familiar with the original Luigi’s Mansion sequel, then you may have a clue to the storyline already.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Nintendo Switch remaster of the ghostly game follows the same main plot. Luigi is rudely awoken as he snoozes in front of the television. Professor E. Gadd appears on the screen and asks Luigi to help him with a problem at Evershade Valley. Before Luigi can protest, the professor turns the plumber into pixels and transports him through the screen.

In Professor E. Gadd’s bunker, Luigi must capture the stray ghosts causing havoc at Evershade Valley. Here is where your adventure begins. Luigi must explore the haunted mansion, among other locations, solving puzzles, capturing ghosts, and collecting treasures along the way. Hidden caches and secret puzzles where you can access extra health or treasure, stuff the corner of every map. Every area has its own set of ghost-busting fun and puzzles to keep you engaged, each one with its own special twist!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

3DS players may be particularly impressed with how polished this remaster looks. The textures and details added give the game that extra spooky edge to each area of the mansion and gardens, and beyond. Gone is the smooth simplicity of the 3DS graphics; instead, we welcome atmospheric and effective ambiance.

The sound design seems to have had the remastered treatment, too. Luigi still has his signature Mansion theme, and his personal DS still alerts him with the same little tune. Everything just sounds crisper and more dynamic. This may be one little detail only audiophiles or massive Nintendo nerds would notice, however.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Our preview of the first few levels has been a really fun insight into what the game has to offer. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD has the hallmark Mario Bros. humor and lightheartedness. With his adorable run and the way he shivers with fright any time a ghost appears, Luigi is the perfect hapless hero. One of our favorite moments is when you hear him hum along to the theme tune – especially when you find you are humming along with him!

The game is full of personality and slapstick humor. A lot of thought has gone into the design of every character appearing on screen; from the small squeaking, nibbling mice to the sassy, taunting ghosts, each appearance brings a smile. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is just like a go through a Haunted Mansion ride: fun, silly, and ultimately you will want to try it again as soon as you finish.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Getting to grips with Luigi’s tools is easy and fun. You essentially switch between his Poltergust 5000 and his flashlight, which has a couple of settings to choose from. Using the Strobulb to stun the ghosties and other creatures is particularly satisfying! The game seems to lend itself well to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. It’s not hard to master moving Luigi while controlling the Poltergust 5000. Ghost-busting has never been so fun.

Many players new to Luigi’s Mansion will also be looking forward to the multiplayer mode: ScareScraper. Unrelated to the main story entirely, the multiplayer mode focuses on the ghost-hunting aspect of the game more than anything else. This mode was available the first time around with Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, but of course, this remaster promises to offer just a little bit more which we look forward to experiencing soon!

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you are looking for a fun, challenging game full of ghostly shenanigans, then Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is the perfect choice. There is never a dull moment when exploring and ghost-hunting with Luigi so grab your Poltergust and trusty flashlight and enter Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD!

